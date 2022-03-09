CCI drops investigation into Amazon’s antitrust practices without offering an explanation

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has decided not to proceed with its suo motu investigation into allegations related to the use of private labels by Amazon on March 7, according to a copy of the order on CCI’s website. The regulatory body did not reveal the reasons behind its decision which comes as a surprise given the severity of the allegations against Amazon.

In a letter sent on October 21 last year, the CCI had directed Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd. (ASSPL) to disclose information within a month of the communication but it is not clear what information Amazon was asked to furnish. The order noted that ASSPL filed two drafts, confidential and non-confidential, on January 12, 2022, and January 20, 2022, respectively. The CCI discussed the documents in a meeting on February 15, 2022, and decided against moving ahead with the investigation.

“CCI decided not to proceed in the matter, at this stage,” read the order. It must be pointed out that the commission wrote “at this stage” towards the end which may signal that it might take up the case in the future if new evidence comes to light.

MediaNama has reached out to CCI for clarification and will update this post when a response is received.

The decision is likely to not go down well with retailer bodies like CAIT, AIOVA, and Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which have long alleged that Amazon unfairly copies best-selling products and gives preference to the copied versions in its search results. Could CCI’s inaction embolden Amazon in its alleged anti-competitive practices?

What did the Reuters investigation reveal?

The Reuters investigation found evidence based on internal company documents that Amazon India had been systematically copying top-selling products using data that is not available to other sellers and manipulating search results to promote these products over those of competitors.

The investigation exposed how such practices “were part of a formal, clandestine strategy at Amazon” and that at least two top executives were fully aware of it – senior vice presidents Diego Piacentini and Russell Grandinetti. While Piacentini has since left the company, Grandinetti currently runs Amazon’s international consumer business, the report stated. Amazon refused to confirm the findings of this investigation and had said at the time:

“Reuters hasn’t shared the documents or their provenance with us, we are unable to confirm the veracity or otherwise of the information and claims as stated. We believe these claims are factually incorrect and unsubstantiated.”

“At best, this reporting confirms that Amazon’s representatives misled the Committee. At worst, it demonstrates that they may have lied to Congress in possible violation of federal criminal law,” a group of five US lawmakers wrote in a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy referring after the Reuters report shed light on the company’s antitrust practices.

US lawmakers Jerrold Nadler, David N. Cicilline, Ken Buck, Pramila Jayapal, and Matt Gaetz demanded an explanation from the e-commerce giant.

“We are providing you with a final opportunity to provide exculpatory evidence to corroborate the prior testimony and statements on behalf of Amazon to the Committee. We strongly encourage you to make use of this opportunity to correct the record and provide the Committee with sworn, truthful, and accurate responses to this request as we consider whether a referral of this matter to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation is appropriate. – US lawmakers’ letter.

How did Indian traders’ bodies react to the CCI order?

The traders are “extremely perturbed” by the CCI’s decision, according to Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). He added that he was not sure why the government is quiet on the matter.

“It is utterly shocking that Amazon is flouting norms in broad daylight but India’s anti-trust regulator has decided to drop this investigation. This also dilutes our faith in the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade,” he said in a tweet.

When the Reuters investigation first came out, the CAIT demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Praveen Khandelwal had called practices highlighted in the Reuters report a “serious offence” and Amazon a “global law offender.”

CAIT had also alleged that the government inaction gives strength to the possibility that Amazon has protection from people within the government. “This reinforces the apprehension that somewhere the nefarious influence of Amazon is working and therefore it is continuing its violation of rules business practices at its free will,” CAIT said in a statement to Business Standard.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), which represents around 400 Indian startups, had said that the report “brings to light Amazon’s blatant disregard for competition laws, intellectual property rights, and disgraceful predatory practices.”

The practice of copying leading Indian brands is “highly deplorable” and the allegations serve as “incriminating evidence” the foundation said. ADIF also called Amazon’s practices “an economic offence of the highest order.” The ADIF had recommended the central government’s intervention was needed to ensure Amazon abides by the laws and for timely action on the part of the regulators.

“These findings serve as a further fillip for the intent of the central government to introduce reforms in the e-commerce marketplace. The recent draft regulations have been aimed at targeting predatory practices using intermediaries for the protection and benefit of sellers, manufactures and consumers,” ADIF said, referring to the proposed amendments to e-commerce rules.

