Bombay HC directs cab aggregators in Maharashtra to apply for licence if they want to continue their operations

The Bombay High Court has directed all cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber operating in Maharashtra to apply for valid aggregator licences by March 16, according to a PTI report. The court lambasted aggregators by noting that the lack of licences is an instance of “complete lawlessness”, the report added.

But the bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, stopped short of banning the functioning of these cabs until they complied with its directions as it did not want to inconvenience commuters.

The directions were passed during the hearing of public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate, Savina Crasto, demanding an effective grievance redressal mechanism for Uber customers, the report revealed. Crasto complained that she was dropped in the middle of nowhere when she booked an Uber ride in November 2020. Moreover, the company offered no option to lodge complaints, PTI explained.

Cab aggregators are emerging as the go-to option for commuters as cities come out of COVID-19 restrictions and their use is bound to shoot up in the future. The surge in demand has also led to an increase in untoward incidents against women who complain that the app does not do enough to protect its users. A regulatory mechanism may end up offering an additional layer of protection to users, especially women.

What did the Bombay High Court observe during the hearing?

The hearing, which was held on Monday this week, saw Chief Justice Datta term the present arrangement as “unacceptable” and “in breach of laws”. The court has set the next hearing in four weeks’ time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“What are you (Government of Maharashtra) doing? You are not following the law. The law is very clear that so long as the state government does not have Rules, you (aggregators) will have to follow the Central government guidelines. We will stop you (aggregators) from plying,” the HC was quoted as saying.

The bench pointed out that it is mandatory for cab aggregators to procure a licence in accordance with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator guidelines. He said that such measures were important to regulate cab aggregators given the severe conditions under which drivers operate.

The Court gave all the aggregators seven days to apply for a licence with their concerned region transport authorities (RTOs) and an additional ten days for the State to peruse their applications.

Jyoti Chavan, advocate for the State of Maharashtra, said that the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules, framed in 2017, were challenged in the Court and HC called for a status quo. Chavan said the government has framed a draft of the Maharashtra Regulation of Aggregators Rules. 2021 but it is yet to receive approval. She said that the aggregators will have to follow the Central Government’s guidelines until then, as per the Times of India.

Uber India’s counsel Janak Dwarkadas informed the court that the company had no intention of flouting the norms and contended that it has a grievance redressal mechanism in place.

Dwarkadas added that it has registered its objections to the Centre’s guidelines at a meeting held by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on March 5, 2021. He said so long as Ministry does not take a decision on it there could be no compulsion to obtain a license, TOI added.

“The guidelines are not in a statutory form. They are a guiding framework for the state governments to consider,” Dwarkadas was quoted as saying.

What do the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines mandate?

The High Court is asking aggregators to obtain licences as per the Motor Vehicle Aggregator guidelines issued by the Union government in 2020. The guidelines drafted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, provide for the following:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Licence issued by the State Government is a mandatory prerequisite for permitting business operations by the aggregator.

Penalties under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A regulatory framework for aggregators by state governments to ensure that aggregators are accountable and responsible for operations executed by them.

Aggregator business shall be considered as a service to serve the public interest in terms of employment generation, and providing commute facilities to the public which are cost-effective and comfortable.

Enable the government to achieve its goal of promoting public transport and reducing fuel consumption and the import bill.

Exemption to electric vehicles and vehicles running on ethanol or methanol from the requirements of a permit.

The HC noted that aggregators in Maharashtra were operating on the basis of permits issued under Maharashtra City Taxi Rules 2017.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.