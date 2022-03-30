wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Concerned about well-being, Delhi Court grants bail to alleged creators of Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals

The apps had led to widespread outrage for auctioning off several Muslim women online.

Published

Court Judiciary

“Prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well being,” Delhi’s Patiala House Court observed while granting bail to both accused in the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals apps cases on March 29, according to a LiveLaw report. The apps had led to an uproar for putting several Muslim women up for a fake online auction and thus, subjecting them to harassment and distress.

In the Bulli Bai case, the court reportedly said:

“Merely because replies from different intermediaries and FSL is awaited, same is not sufficient reason to deny bail to the accused as accused is not position to influence FSL result or replies… Accused has roots in the society community and he is not a flight risk. The trial would take considerable time to save as such no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him detained any further.”

Meanwhile, in the Sulli Deals case, the court noted that since the accused was already suspended from his college, any longer imprisonment would be detrimental to his career and well-being.

According to LiveLaw, the court also observed:

“As per the facts, the forensic examination of laptop and mobilephone of the accused has been completed and evidence has been collected by the Investigating Officer. The ground for opposing the bail application taken by the prosecution is that investigation is on going, the said plea is vague and not sufficient to deny bail in the absence of cogent ground.”

In August 2021, hundreds of Muslim women found themselves being put up for auction on an app called Sulli Deals. While there was widespread outrage, police action only came after January 2022 after another app called Bulli Bai emerged with similar intent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cases filed against those involved in the two apps

While in the Bulli Bai case, the main accused was arrested on January 9, the Sulli Deals main accused was arrested on January 6.

The FIR against the alleged creator of the Sulli Deals app was filed under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Meanwhile, an FIR against the alleged creators of the Bulli Bai app was filed with the Delhi police under IPC:

  • Section 153 A – Promoting enmity between different religious groups
  • Section 153 B – Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration
  • Section 354 (A) – Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.
  • Section 509 – Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman

Several FIRs were also filed with the Uttar Pradesh Police, Mumbai Police, Cyberabad Police, and Hyderabad Police. The Delhi and Mumbai Police filed chargesheets based on their investigations, earlier this month.

“I have not heard back on anything from the police and secondly, it is the UP Police so I have no hope. I have no expectations other than for them to be arrested,” one of the victims who had filed an FIR with the UP Police told MediaNama last month.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

6 days ago

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

News

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

February 21, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ