Binance’s new platform offers fiat-to-crypto convertibility to drive up crypto payments

The new subsidiary is expected to act as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto.

Published

Binance launched Bifinity on March 7 as its official “fiat-to-crypto payments provider”, according to a press release by the company. It described Bifinity as a payments technology company that will allow businesses, merchants, and users to embed crypto into their operations.

The new subsidiary will offer merchants its API (Application Programming Interface) to help them accept payments in crypto which they can withdraw in the form of fiat money if they wish, the release said. The consumers, on the other hand, will be able to convert fiat currency into crypto to make payments or buy crypto.

Source: Bifinity

“As the crypto and the Web3 economy continue to grow, we see greater demand to build improved fiat-to-crypto on-ramps to bridge the gap between the traditional finance industry and the decentralised and centralised crypto economy.”— Helen Hai, President of Bifinity

Bifinity will feature over 50 cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Ether) in nearly 30 countries. Moreover, it has managed to onboard major payment services like VISA and Mastercard. The company will charge a processing fee but claims that it will be minimal.

The subsidiary is likely to drive up crypto adoption given its promise to offer fiat-to-crypto convertibility. It may end up offering merchants a viable option to incorporate crypto payments.

What is Bifinity’s roadmap?

Bifnity is planning to expand to Latin America at first, the release said. It is looking to leverage its partnership with Paysafe— a real-time specialised payments platform.

Binance has also said that Bifinity will launch NFT checkouts in the coming months. It will allow users to buy NFTs across different platforms just by linking their DEX (decentralised exchange) wallets.

Here is a look at why Bifnity has partnered with Paysafe:

  • The collaboration is supposed to help merchants overcome pain points when it comes to accepting and processing payments, according to a statement from Philip McHugh, CEO of Paysafe.
  • The company also announced that it will integrate Paysafe’s card processing service in the UK and Europe over the next couple of months.
  • Paysafe will provide Bifinity with an understanding of regulatory processes needed for fiat-to-crypto payments,
  • Bifinity also hopes to receive an embedded finance solution that can act as a white label digital wallet eventually.

Bifinity’s partnerships

The company has announced several partnerships with hot wallets and blockchain platforms such as Safepal, Ellipal, and Zilliqa to provide fiat on-ramp and off-ramp solutions to its users.

Understanding on- and off-ramp service: An on-ramp is a service that allows for the exchange of fiat currencies such as USD, Euro, Rupee, to cryptocurrencies whereas an off-ramp is a process that allows for the exchange of cryptocurrencies to fiat.

Bifinity has also collaborated with payments processor Checkout.com. “Our payment rails power many global crypto exchanges, representing almost 80 per cent of the global trading volume. We are lowering the barrier to entry for merchants to accept and make their first cryptocurrency transactions,” Max Rothman, VP of Crypto at Checkout.com explained.

Bifinity said it will use the expertise of its partners to upgrade its on-ramp payment processing infrastructure.

Discover more:, , , , ,
