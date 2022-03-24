wordpress blog stats
TLDR: Aadhaar for newborns in Odisha, Zomato delivery workers go on strike, YouTube India adds new health features, and more

Published

Aadhaar, PAN Card

Odisha to issue Aadhaar for newborns

Odisha’s state government will enroll babies in Aadhaar (known as Baal Aadhaar) as soon as they are born in hospitals, after it was discovered that Aadhaar enrolment for children aged 0 to 5 years was “minimum’, as per The New Indian Express.

  • Newborns will be enrolled without the use of biometrics.
  • Baal Aadhaar would have the same 12-digit unique identity number as the adult Aadhaar.
  • The infants’ unique identity numbers will be linked to their parents’ Aadhaar cards.

Zomato delivery workers in Kerala demand fair wages

Zomato’s food delivery workers went on a strike in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago, demanding clarity on new working arrangements, fair salary, and employee perks, as per TNIE. There are currently more than 2,500 food delivery workers for Zomato alone in the city, who claim that the company has been unresponsive to their needs.

YouTube India’s new features to recognise videos from verified sources

YouTube India is unveiling two new health-focused features to ensure the authenticity of health content on its platform, according to NDTV. The new health source information panels will flag videos from credible health organisations and government institutions, making it easier for users to identify data from verified sources while also promoting videos from reputable sources in search results. Both the English and Hindi versions of the new features will be available.

UPI P2M transactions are the most favoured payment mode: Report

UPI emerged as the most favoured payment option among consumers, with a P2M market share volume of 56% and a share of the transaction value of 41%, according to the Worldline India Annual Digital Payments Report 2021, The Hindu reported.

The total volume and value of digital payments via cards, PPIs, and UPI P2M transactions in 2021 was 2,843 crore and 32,00,000 crore, the report added. The average ticket size of payment transactions for UPI P2P was ₹2,650 in December 2021, and ₹786 for UPI P2M.

Nepal adopts UPI for digital payments

Nepal has implemented India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for digital payments to support interoperable real-time person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions, according to Moneycontrol.

Bhutan launched a BHIM-UPI-based digital transaction payment service earlier this year.

Lapsus$ known for hacking Samsung, Nvidia and Microsoft is run by a teen

An England-based teenager has been identified as the mastermind of the Lapsus$ hacking group which known for accessing data from Nvidia, Samsung, Ubisoft, Okta, and Microsoft without authorisation, The Verge reported.

The teenager goes by online aliases “White” and “breachbase,” and is from a town approximately five miles outside of Oxford in London.

Google Play store removes feature to buy movies and TV shows

Google is removing the feature that lets users buy movies and TV shows on the Play Store starting May. Users can only purchase content through the Google TV app, according to The Verge. The content that was previously purchased will be migrated to the Google TV app. Previously, Google Play Music was shut down and this move indicates that the company is reducing its dependence on the Play brand.

Amazon and Microsoft lock horns at conference for game developers

Amazon and Microsoft will both be demonstrating their cloud services at the Game Creators Conference (GDC) this week to help developers construct games, as per The Verge. Amazon has announced AWS for Games, while Microsoft has announced Azure Game Development Virtual Machine, both of which will allow developers to create games on powerful PCs

Russia looks to make Digital Ruble as reserve currency 

The State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, has passed a resolution asking for the Digital Ruble to be declared as a reserve currency in response to Western sanctions imposed in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict, NDTV reported. The objective is to issue a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to finance housing and other construction projects, and manufacturing and transportation infrastructure development.

Thailand bans businesses from accepting crypto payments

Thailand will ban the use of cryptocurrency as a payment method for goods and services as of April 1, according to NDTV. All such crypto payment service providers and facilitators have been ordered to be suspended by related business operators. Trading and investing in these digital assets, on the other hand, will remain unaffected.

Thailand is afraid that allowing crypto assets to be used for daily transactions may jeopardise the country’s economic stability and fiat currency status.

Discover more:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Views

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

4 hours ago

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

3 days ago
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

News

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

February 21, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

