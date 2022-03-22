Government should not ignore needs of satcom industry when drafting rules for 5G auctions: SIA report

“Satellites will play an important role in the (5G) ecosystem, and regulatory decisions must take into account the spectrum requirements of all parts of the ecosystem, not just the mobile component,” a report by the SatCom Industry Association (SIA) recommended. It argued that the policymakers are under pressure from “terrestrial mobile operators” to repurpose spectrum to meet new technical requirements for 5G.

SIA wrote that the “5G advances” were not the domain of “terrestrial networks”; it called for an audit by either the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) or the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to ascertain the “fair and sensitive treatment of incumbents versus increasing demands for spectrum from the protagonists of 5G”. The state must review the feasibility of the mobile network operators’ business plans and monitor their implementation regularly, it added.

“It is of utmost importance for the policymakers to frame a multi-technology Policy with a right mix of fixed-line, satellite, Wi-Fi and mobile broadband to ensure a more inclusive penetration.” — SIA report

The report recommended that the Indian government can deploy 5G in the 26 GHz band in line with international trends to benefit from economies of scale. It reasoned that the move will ensure effective utilization of the frequency as it will provide each operator with 400 MHz at the outset which can be increased to 800 MHz in the future if needed.

The report assumes significance in the context of the 5G auctions planned by the Union government later this year. It indicates that SIA does not agree with the demands put forth by the telcos in various TRAI consultations. It remains to be seen whether both parties will intensify their dispute or arrive at a compromise in the coming months.

How much spectrum do telcos need, according to SIA?

The report declared that the first 40 MHz of the spectrum in mid-band frequency will meet all the requirements of telcos. “Additional spectrum can only bring incremental advantages. The 300 MHz spectrum from 3.3-3.6 GHz can provide each of India’s 4 MNOs with more than the minimum 40 MHz required for mid-band 5G applications,” the report observed.

The SIA wrote that a decision on the quantity of spectrum needed by every player must be arrived at following an impact assessment which should be undertaken with stakeholder consultation.

5G Use Cases are time-consuming: The report argued that many applications that telcos will be able to offer after 5G can be served better by satellite and Wi-Fi. The SIA reasoned: “In some cases, few of the applications advertised may still be at a stage of development, where an immediate allocation of the spectrum may translate into welfare gains many years later, while crippling innovation in other technologies where the welfare gains are realized in a very short distance on the timeline.” It added that the timelines of the welfare gains from 5G need to be assessed as spectrum needs remain contested.

Spectrum bands identified for the operators: “The assignment of the mm-wave spectrum has been in the 26 GHz band for most countries which is fully harmonised on a global basis for IMT [International Mobile Telecommunciations],” the report said. The adherence to the 5G ecosystem for a globally harmonised 26 GHz band will “provide emerging markets with a cost advantage in building the mmWave band 5G network”. On the other hand, the report identified the 28 GHz frequency band as an essential band for satellite-based mobility services. “Any reduction in the 28 GHz spectrum allocated for providing satellite services will result in a higher cost of satellite capacity due to reduced economies of scale and the socio-economic benefits of satellite connectivity are significantly diminished,” the report said.

Impact of splitting 28 GHz:

“Allocating access to 27.5 –28.5 GHz spectrum for 5G/IMT and hence making it unavailable to the satellite industry would significantly impact the existing and ongoing investments made on satellite systems and ground equipment, especially considering that the operating frequency ranges of Ka-band satellite systems cannot be changed,” the report said. Ka-band applications in SatCom: The report said that the “frequency range 27.5-28.5 GHz” is used in many of the satellites that are either launched or in the build stage and will deploy to offer broadband services around the world, including to customers in India. “If the Government still decides that additional 27.5-28.5 GHz band will be used for 5G, stringent rollout obligations will be very important, especially given the substantial opportunity cost from the loss of satellite services in the band,” the report said.

What are the risks of providing additional spectrum than is needed?

SIA asked the Union government to “recognise the current situation in terms of spectrum supply and demand”. It warned that allocating too much spectrum can be as inefficient as allocating too little. “If capacity supply exceeds expected traffic demand, then there is no additional benefit served and any further allocation would lead to diminishing returns and inefficient use,” it said in the report.

The report lays down the following risks with the oversupply of the spectrum to 5G:

May lead to non-competitive auction and lower auction revenues

Spectrum goes unsold or underutilised for an extended period

Reallocation of satellite spectrum to mobile operators with unproven business strategies comes at the expense of existing Fixed Satellite Services (FSS)

SIA contended that there was a lot of spectrum available for mobile services, but much of it remains unsold.

“… policymakers will have to carefully plan the next auction to match demand as per many other countries. These outcomes will result in a costly regulatory failure for India through loss of substantial overall economic opportunities.” — SIA report

What to keep in mind if additional spectrum is allocated?

The report also highlights the following measures government and telcos can take if additional spectrum in the high range is used for 5G:

Frequency should be assigned without interference: The satellite industry is “concerned” about the use of spectrum in mid-band and mmWave band for 5G, the report revealed. The SIA was of the view that interference mitigation measures need to be obligated in the licensing conditions for 5G and cannot be left for the TSPs to manage voluntarily. The concern stemmed from the fact that individual operators will have no incentive to implement interference mitigation measures to protect satellite services.

Deploy separate bands: The SIA said that using both 5G and FSS in the same band will not be feasible. “In essence, co-channel use of FSS, FSS ESIM and IMT pose regulatory challenges of managing interference risks due to incompatibility, particularly in ubiquitous applications,” the report said. It instead recommended that services be deployed in separate bands to mitigate interference risks while reducing inefficient spectrum use.

Mandate out-of-band emission limits: The report requested that Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) or a standards body lay down appropriate out-of-band limitations on 5G operations using the 26 GHz band to protect satellite services in the 28 GHz band. ”At a minimum, terrestrial 5G stations should be required to comply with out-of-band domain and spurious domain emission limits in the frequencies above 27.5 GHz,” the report read.

Inform neighbouring countries: The report also said that the government needs to protect “existing C-band primary services in neighbouring countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China, and Myanmar from harmful interference due to 5G deployment in India.”

Provide funding for compensation: There is a need to ensure funding to compensate the costs arising out of measures taken to counteract degradation in the reception of the signal, the report recommended. It is to ensure that the quality of the transmissions is maintained without burdening satellite or earth station operators with costs.

What is the bone of contention between telcos and satellite companies?

The crux of the report stems from the difference of opinion between mobile network operators and satellite companies which came to the fore during a recent TRAI consultation. At this meeting, most of the telcos demanded that the government should hold an auction for the mid-band and high-range spectrum frequencies whereas the satellite companies did not want an auction in the high-range deployment. The satellite industry argued that the band has not been auctioned globally and India should follow the same pattern.

This report tries to explain why there is no need for additional spectrum in the high-range to be allocated to mobile companies and attempts to put the needs of the satellite sector over other sectors.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

