wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

YouTube plans to integrate NFTs with its platform in the future, does not specify timeline

The platform will join Reddit and Meta in exploring similar plans, indicating that the NFT hype might be here to stay.

Published

YouTube app on a mobile phone

YouTube may be looking to integrate non-fungible tokens (NFT) with its platform in a bid to provide another source of revenue for its creators, according to a letter by the platform’s CEO Susan Wojcicki detailing its priorities in 2022.

“We’re always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs (non-fungible token), while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube.” — Susan Wojcicki

While the platform has not revealed what kind of features it is planning to design, Wojcicki noted that crypto, NFTs, and decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) have highlighted “an opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans”.

YouTube’s hint at integrating NFTs shows that the technology is likely to become mainstream in the next few years. The trend which caught on like wildfire last year is being touted as the next big thing in the world of digital asset ownership.

Major social media platforms are looking to incorporate NFTs

Twitter: The microblogging site was one of the first social media platforms to announce in September 2021 that it was going to let users authenticate their NFTs by letting people connect their crypto wallets. It has gone live for iOS users with Twitter Blue subscriptions, The Verge reported. It will let users showcase their NFTs in a hexagon, the report said.

Meta: Facebook and Instagram are working on a feature that will let users display their NFTs on their profiles, as well as help users mint their collectible tokens, as per Financial Times. The FT report also revealed that Meta is also considering a marketplace for users to buy and sell NFTs. The effort towards integrating NFTs is at an early stage, the business newspaper added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Reddit: It is testing a feature that will allow users to set any NFT they own as their profile picture, similar to what Twitter has rolled out on its site, TechCrunch said in its report. The NFTs will not be limited to Reddit’s own Ethereum-based NFTs, CryptoSnoos, released in limited quantities last year. The details of the feature have not been hashed out, the report added.

It remains to be seen what shape the hype around NFTs will take in the coming future as the space remains riddled with problems such as reported phishing attacks and various other scams.

What is an NFT?

A non-fungible token is a digital token that is unique and does not have a substitute online. For example, one-of-a-kind artwork or a collector’s item. It is powered by the same blockchain technology on which cryptocurrencies were developed till now.

NFTs can include almost any digital asset. Images, videos, tweets, songs, virtual spaces in games, blockchain domains, etc. are some of the things which have been sold as NFTs. They have been instrumental in helping artists monetise their work without having to sell through galleries or auctions. Artists still own the copyright over their work and can earn money in perpetuity on resales of the NFT.

NFT marketplaces like OpenSea, Rarible, SuperRare, Mintable, NBA TopShot, and Valuables, have reaped the fruits of growing popularity. Most of these platforms require you to have a cryptocurrency wallet and make transactions using Ethereum.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggested that NFTs may be used to support a marketplace for digital goods in its metaverse— a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users, in addition to buying and selling digital goods.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ