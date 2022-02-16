wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Twitter takes down BJP Karnataka’s tweets revealing details of minors protesting Hijab Ban

The tweets drew sharp criticism for doxxing the students who have moved court against the ban.

Published

BJP Karnataka’s tweets on the hijab ban in the state’s schools and colleges were taken down by Twitter citing a violation of the platform’s rules. The tweets, which contained information about the addresses of minors protesting the ban, now read ‘This tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter rules’.

“You may not publish or post other people’s private information (such as home phone number and address) without their express authorization and permission. We also prohibit threatening to expose private information or incentivizing others to do so.” — Twitter Rules

Content moderation has been tricky for Twitter in India as the last time the platform took action against the ruling party’s tweets, it had resulted in a police raid and Twitter India’s then-Managing Director Manish Maheshwari being hauled in for questioning by the police.

Earlier, Congress party faced action for posting a photo

In August last year, after reposting a photo of Rahul Gandhi with the parents of an underaged rape victim, Twitter accounts of the Congress party, and at least 6 senior party leaders (including Gandhi) were locked while tweets by 37 other Congress-associated accounts were blocked. Twitter had told MediaNama that their reason for taking action against such content and accounts was to “protect individuals from coming to physical harm as a result of their information being shared on Twitter.” The account was withheld until Gandhi submitted a consent letter from the parents to post the picture, nine days later, after which the account was restored.

Congress party members had told MediaNama that they were mulling legal action against Twitter and had also conducted protests outside its Delhi office.

Twitter’s run-ins with the Indian authorities

The National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had sent Twitter four notices to censor tweets by Rahul Gandhi and Congress politicians. It is not clear if the NCPCR has done the same in the case of BJP Karnataka.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Twitter has previously been in the crosshairs of the NCPCR for child sexual exploitation, adoption, nudity-related content, etc. on its site.

  • In September 2020, Twitter had been asked to provide relevant information to the NCPCR, after the latter filed a complaint against three Twitter users for allegedly ‘harassing and torturing’ a minor girl on social media.
  • On June 14, the Commission had written to social media giants Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Telegram over illegal adoption posts on their platforms for children who have been orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • On June 30, the Commission had registered a case with the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell against Twitter Inc for allegedly having child pornographic and sexual abuse content on their platform.
  • On July 6, the Commission had asked Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh to file a case against Twitter on charges of “encouraging people to involve children into terrorism”. According to the Hindustan Times, it cited a video on the platform that showed a child firing in the air.

According to the IT Rules 2021, social media intermediaries like Twitter have to voluntarily remove any content violating any Indian law, especially those relating to child abuse.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

9 hours ago

News

The Asia-Pacific’s Digital Future: 2022 Outlook

Here's a look at the digital implications of last year's events on the Internet and the changes that will be felt for years to...

February 8, 2022

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ