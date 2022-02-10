wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

TRAI calls for feedback on 5G spectrum allocation as telcos and satellite services remain divided

Indian telcos asserted that all spectrum bands be listed for auction, while satellite players said that their operations will suffer.

Published

A telecom tower

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has urged companies and stakeholders to submit their opinion on the allocation of spectrum for 5G services by February 15, according to a PTI report. The decision was taken after there was a disagreement between telecom operators and satellite companies at TRAI’s open house consultation held on February 8, 2022, the report added.

Reliance Jio’s President of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Ravi Gandhi, Airtel’s Chief Regulatory Officer Rahul Vatts, and COAI Deputy Director General Vikram Tiwathia recommended that TRAI should fix the base price of 5G spectrum in mid-band and high frequency band using international benchmarks, Free Press Journal reported.

TRAI should map international pricing benchmarks at telecom circle level by using a matrix of average revenue per user, GDP of the country, etc., the representatives added.

TRAI had earlier recommended base price of proposed 5G spectrum in 3,300-3,600 Mhz band at about Rs. 492 crores per Mhz unpaired spectrum on pan-India basis which will mean telecom operators will have to shell out a minimum of Rs. 9,840 crores to buy spectrum in the 3,300-3,600 Mhz band, the newspaper explained.

The auction of 5G spectrum will be held this year according to the Indian government. The comments made during the consultation provide an insight into expectations of various players who would be crucial in rolling out 5G services across India.

What did the telcos demand?

Reliance Jio: Gandhi argued that the base price of spectrum in higher frequency bands of 24.5 Ghz to 29.5 Ghz should be fixed at 1 percent of the base price of the mid-frequency band, Economic Times reported. Gandhi also recommended that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) must include an additional 1 gigahertz for IMT (International Mobile Telecommunication) services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“All these spectrum bands in the consultation paper should be put to auction, and 25.7GHz up to 29.5GHz should also be put to auction,” Ravi Gandhi was quoted as saying.

Vodafone-Idea: Ajay Mehta, Vice President – Policy at Vodafone Idea, echoed Gandhi’s views and said that spectrum from 3,300 to 3,670 MHz should be provided to telcos for IMT services and 5G. He said that the spectrum quantity should be increased to 4.3 gigahertz. He was also of the opinion that the millimeter-wave band’s quantum has to be increased from 28.5 to 29.5, ET wrote in its report.

Bharti Airtel: “We are recommending that 3300 to 3800MHz be adopted in India. The availability of contiguous and interference-free spectrum is very critical,” Rahul Vatts, Vice President – Regulatory Affairs at Bharti Airtel, was quoted as saying. Vatts said that the regulator should ensure that the spectrum is going to be interference-free for use commercially by operators as it would be unfair for it to remain unutilised after telcos shell out fees at the auction. He added that the TRAI should consider giving 24.25 to 27.5GHz band to four operators in the country, and then provide 27.5 to 28.5 GHz to satellite services.

The bone of contention between telcos and satellite services is the latter’s suggestion that allocation should be done administratively whereas telecom companies prefer an auction.

Concerns raised by satellite players

The satellite players do not want an auction for the high frequency range of 27.5-28.5 Ghz, PTI said in its report. The band has not been auctioned globally and India should follow the same pattern, Indian Space Association Director General AK Bhatt said at the vritual discussion.

Mehul Bhandari, Government & Regulatory Affairs – Asia Pacific, Viasat, requested that the band should be reserved for discussion on the upcoming consultation on the spectrum for satellite to make those discussions “more complete” as it is crucial for satellite providers.

The allocation of this frequency will adversely impact the company’s operation, Inmarsat India’s Managing Director Gautam Sharma commented, citing in-flight services and maritime connectivity provided to 500 vessels in the 28 Ghz frequency band.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5G auctions to take place this year

The government announced that it will conduct the required spectrum auctions for 5G in 2022 to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022- 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech.

India’s 5G network is in its final stages of development and the country is also parallelly participating in the development of 6G standards, Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said at an event.

He had earlier informed PTI that TRAI’s recommendation on 5G spectrum is expected to come by March, after which spectrum action will be held expeditiously for the roll out of the next generation service.

Vaishnaw also revealed that the Department of Telecom is parallely working on other auction-related processes to start the spectrum auction at the earliest.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as crypto, telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I will be loitering at my local theatre and consuming movies by the dozen when I am off work.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Asia-Pacific’s Digital Future: 2022 Outlook

Here's a look at the digital implications of last year's events on the Internet and the changes that will be felt for years to...

2 days ago

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ