T-Series will be producing OTT content, what does it mean for the Indian OTT space at large?

T-Series, one of India’s most well-known music labels, has announced that it will be producing content for OTT platforms, according to its press release. The company said that it will be targeting new markets and audiences but did not elaborate on what it means by new.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, said that the studio will be looking to collaborate with artists like Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, Bejoy Nambiar, Suparn S Varma, Mikhil Musale, and Soumendra Padhi, among others, to produce its slate of content.

T-Series explained that OTT consumption has witnessed an upward trend in the last decade, owing to which it wants to foray into the space.

Several of India’s legacy studios are eyeing the OTT space after the pandemic forced a shift in the consumption habits of Indians. With theatres remaining shut for large part of the past two years, OTT has made sizeable inroads to service the gap left in the wake.

Tata Sky pivots to Tata Play

Not only content production but content distribution is also witnessing several changes in its business model as companies look to stay relevant. Tata Sky, one of India’s most prominent DTH and Pay TV platforms, recently announced that it was changing its name to Tata Play as it looks to expand its business interests beyond DTH services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Tata Sky leveraged its market leadership in its core business to create an ecosystem of content delivery by foraying into OTT and Broadband,” Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play Ltd., said in a press release.

Nagpal said that the focus of the company will remain steadfast on both— its DTH arm and its broadband service— as the company looks to capture a large share of content distribution.

The company had already acknowledged the popularity of OTT when it came out with Tata Play Binge which comes bundled with 13 OTT apps with a single user interface, subscription, and payment. It continues to offer bundles with the recent launch offering a pack of broadcast channels and OTT apps.

Is bundling of OTT platforms the new trend?

OTT is a hotly-contested space right now with over 40 platforms in India at present. It is unfeasible to expect a user to subscribe to each of these platforms individually which is why plans offered by Tata Play and Amazon seem to be the next step towards driving OTT adoption.

Nearly 79 percent of Indian consumers prefer bundling of video streaming, entertainment, and communication services, according to an Amdocs-Vanson Bourne report published in Business Standard.

Amazon launched a bundle in September last year offering streaming services like Mubi, Discovery, Lionsgate Play, among others, according to a report in NDTV Gadgets. The company did not reveal specifics of revenue sharing with content partners or discuss other financial parameters of the service.

Many like ALTBalaji and Zee5 have signed content-sharing agreements in an unusual alliance to increase subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) business in India, as per Livemint.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Netflix is also looking to grow its user base after co-CEO and cofounder Reed Hastings said that the company was frustrated to see no growth in India. It will now be available on Tata Play as part of a bundle. Moreover, the streaming platform recently announced a price cut for the first time since launching in 2016.

Disney+ Hotstar corners 50 percent of the market share followed by Amazon Prime with 19 percent of market share, according to Mashable India. Netflix has managed to acquire only a five percent market share which is very low in comparison.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Subscribe to MediaNama here and post your comment.