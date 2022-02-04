wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

T-Series will be producing OTT content, what does it mean for the Indian OTT space at large?

The production house is not the only one looking to cash in on the growing popularity of OTT platforms in India.

Published

T-Series, one of India’s most well-known music labels, has announced that it will be producing content for OTT platforms, according to its press release. The company said that it will be targeting new markets and audiences but did not elaborate on what it means by new.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, said that the studio will be looking to collaborate with artists like Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, Bejoy Nambiar, Suparn S Varma, Mikhil Musale, and Soumendra Padhi, among others, to produce its slate of content.

T-Series explained that OTT consumption has witnessed an upward trend in the last decade, owing to which it wants to foray into the space.

Several of India’s legacy studios are eyeing the OTT space after the pandemic forced a shift in the consumption habits of Indians. With theatres remaining shut for large part of the past two years, OTT has made sizeable inroads to service the gap left in the wake.

Tata Sky pivots to Tata Play

Not only content production but content distribution is also witnessing several changes in its business model as companies look to stay relevant. Tata Sky, one of India’s most prominent DTH and Pay TV platforms, recently announced that it was changing its name to Tata Play as it looks to expand its business interests beyond DTH services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Tata Sky leveraged its market leadership in its core business to create an ecosystem of content delivery by foraying into OTT and Broadband,” Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play Ltd., said in a press release.

Nagpal said that the focus of the company will remain steadfast on both— its DTH arm and its broadband service— as the company looks to capture a large share of content distribution.

The company had already acknowledged the popularity of OTT when it came out with Tata Play Binge which comes bundled with 13 OTT apps with a single user interface, subscription, and payment. It continues to offer bundles with the recent launch offering a pack of broadcast channels and OTT apps.

Is bundling of OTT platforms the new trend?

OTT is a hotly-contested space right now with over 40 platforms in India at present. It is unfeasible to expect a user to subscribe to each of these platforms individually which is why plans offered by Tata Play and Amazon seem to be the next step towards driving OTT adoption.

Nearly 79 percent of Indian consumers prefer bundling of video streaming, entertainment, and communication services, according to an Amdocs-Vanson Bourne report published in Business Standard.

Amazon launched a bundle in September last year offering streaming services like Mubi, Discovery, Lionsgate Play, among others, according to a report in NDTV Gadgets. The company did not reveal specifics of revenue sharing with content partners or discuss other financial parameters of the service.

Many like ALTBalaji and Zee5 have signed content-sharing agreements in an unusual alliance to increase subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) business in India, as per Livemint.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Netflix is also looking to grow its user base after co-CEO and cofounder Reed Hastings said that the company was frustrated to see no growth in India. It will now be available on Tata Play as part of a bundle. Moreover, the streaming platform recently announced a price cut for the first time since launching in 2016.

Disney+ Hotstar corners 50 percent of the market share followed by Amazon Prime with 19 percent of market share, according to Mashable India. Netflix has managed to acquire only a five percent market share which is very low in comparison.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Subscribe to MediaNama here and post your comment. 

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ