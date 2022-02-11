ShareChat’s Moj and MX Takatak announce merger, signalling consolidation in short-video market

ShareChat has decided to unite its short-video platform Moj with MX Media’s TakaTak in a strategic merger, according to a press release. The merger will result in the creation of the largest short-video platform in India with over 100 million creators and 300 million Monthly Active Users (MAU), the press release claimed.

The two platforms will be controlled by ShareChat whereas MX Media and its shareholders will pick up a stake in ShareChat’s parent firm Mohalla Tech. The companies have not disclosed the terms of the deal but it is estimated to be about $900 million and includes both cash and equity, TechCrunch reported. (Reuters, which broke the story first, is reporting an estimate of $700 million.)

MX TakaTak will continue to operate as a separate platform for now. However, the two apps’ creator bases, content supply, and recommendation algorithms will be integrated eventually, the press release added. It has not been decided whether one of the apps will absorb the other or if they will continue to coexist in their current avatars and will be decided in a few months, TechCrunch said in its report.

Several homegrown contenders emerged to fill the void which TikTok left in its wake following a ban on Chinese apps by the Indian government. The ban has been in place for two years now, and this merger is a sign that the short-video space may start to see some consolidation in order to remain competitive.

ShareChat has been in talks with MX since October 2021

Mohalla Tech entered into talks to acquire Times Internet’s MX TakaTak in October last year, according to a Livemint report. The report had not disclosed the valuation of the deal as the parties were still locked in negotiations at the time.

It must be noted that Mohalla Tech was one of the start-ups which turned unicorn last year after it raised nearly $1 billion from four fundraising rounds. It picked up $266 million in the latest round (December 2021) led by Alkeon Capital and some existing investors including Temasek Holdings and Moore Strategic Ventures, Entrackr reported. Lightspeed is the largest stakeholder in the unicorn which also has Tiger Global, Snap, Twitter, and India Quotient as some of its investors.

The company raked in $145 million in April and July, Entrackr added. ShareChat is now valued at $3.7 billion.

The valuation remained untouched by allegations which surfaced after The Wire uncovered details of the controversial Tek Fog app alleged to be developed by Persistent Systems, an Indian-American publicly-traded technology services company and Mohalla Tech. ShareChat denied the claims made by the news organisation and termed it as “incorrect and false”.

“MX TakaTak is a popular platform and this merger solidifies our position in the short video ecosystem,” Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Co-founder, ShareChat and Moj, said in a statement. Moj was launched in July 2020 and claims to have over 160 million MAU in 15 Indian languages. Meanwhile, MX TakaTak was also launched in July 2020 and has reached 150 million MAU across 10 languages.

“This combined with Moj’s AI and execution capabilities makes the combined business a truly world class short video platform. MX will continue to double down on OTT, with significantly increased financial resources,” Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Media, said in a statement to MediaNama.

The short-video market in India

The short-video market in India is poised to reach 650 million MAUs by 2025, as it is set to become the second-biggest segment in terms of time spent, after internet giants such as Facebook and Google, as per a consulting firm — RedSeer.

Moj and Takatak are the two of the most downloaded and used apps, out of a list which includes Dailyhunt’s Josh and InMobi’s Roposo, as per a report by Inc42 which relied on data from a data analytics platform— Similar Web.

MX TakaTak was the second-most downloaded app with around 48.5 million estimated downloads. Dailyhunt’s Josh with 40 million, ShareChat’s Moj with 38.1 million, and InMobi-acquired Roposo with 26.5 million rounded off the top five in terms of downloads by Q3 CY20, Inc42 said.

Moj (by ShareChat) led India’s short-video market with 48 million MAUs, followed by MX TakaTak (24 million), Josh (14 million) and Roposo (5.5 million) in Q2 CY21, as per Similar Web. Instagram’s Reels, YouTube’s Shorts, and Chingari, are some of the competitors which corner a sizeable share in the space.

