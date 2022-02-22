wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

MIB invokes emergency provisions under IT Rules to block ‘foreign-based’ content, apps

These powers have been exercised once before to crack down on a “coordinated disinformation campaign from Pakistan”.

Published

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has once again invoked emergency powers under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021 to block online content. “Apps, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based “Punjab Politics TV” having close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organization that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967” were blocked through a MIB order on February 18, according to a press release.

The decision was taken on the basis of intelligence inputs that the entity was attempting to disrupt public order before the State assembly elections and hosted content that promoted separatism, communal disharmony, etc., the press release said.

Emergency provisions under Rules 6 allow the government to order a complete ban on certain online content, without giving the intermediaries or publishers of such content a chance to be heard. The IT Rules have been widely criticised by social media intermediaries, news media organisations, and civil society for increasing government control over online content.

What other content has been blocked?

Besides the apps and website of Punjab Politics, the press release also provided screenshots of their YouTube and Instagram accounts as blocked. Punjab Politics TV has 434 subscribers on YouTube, and it goes by the username ‘PoliticspunjabTV’ on Instagram. At the time of publishing this report, MediaNama could not access both of these accounts.

Emergency provisions of the IT Rules

The emergency provisions of the rules have been invoked before to block:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  1. 20 YouTube channels and two news websites in December 2021;
  2. 35 YouTube news channels, two news websites, twitter accounts, Instagram accounts and one Facebook account in January 2022. All of these were allegedly part of a ‘coordinated disinformation campaign from Pakistan’.

Here are the steps that need to be followed by the ministry:

  • An authorised officer, appointed by the MIB, can submit a recommendation to the MIB Secretary for the immediate blocking of certain content in cases of public emergency under Rule 16 of the IT Rules. The rule states that the grounds for such blocking are laid in Section 69 of the IT Act, which lays out interest of the sovereignty, defence, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above, or investigation of any offence as grounds.
  • If the MIB Secretary is satisfied with the necessity of such blocking, they can issue a direction to the publishers or an intermediary as an interim measure, recording the reasons for it in writing.
  • Within 48 hours, the issue will be bought for consideration and recommendation before the Inter-Departmental Committee whose decision will prevail.
  • In case the IDC decides against the blocking, the MIB Secretary will revoke their order.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

4 hours ago

News

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

1 day ago

News

Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill and Digital Healthcare: A case study

In light of the state's emerging digital healthcare apparatus, how does Clause 12 alter the consent and purpose limitation model?

1 day ago

News

How function of state may limit informed consent: Examining Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill

The collective implication of leaving out ‘proportionality’ from Clause 12 is to provide very wide discretionary powers to the state.

4 days ago

News

Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

6 days ago

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ