wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

District in Jharkhand faces 24 hour internet shutdown, daily lives of locals disrupted

Government order for suspending Internet in Hazaribagh was not made public, violating guidelines laid down by Supreme Court

Published

Mobile broadband and fixed-line internet services have been restricted in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand for over 24 hours, MediaNama has learnt. While no official order has been made public, locals of the district told MediaNama that internet services have been disrupted since 4 or 5 am on February 7, when they received a message from their telecom service providers that internet services had been stopped on government orders.

“Koi kaaran nahi bataya gaya hai..Mei bhi jo kar raha hu online hi kaam hai mera,” (No reason has been given [for the shutdown]..my work is entirely online), M.D. Dadeer who runs a common service centre in the district told MediaNama. According to him, fixed line internet services (like broadband, narrowband connections) have also been restricted.

Another resident also confirmed the shutdown to MediaNama. “Phone pe payment nahi aaraha tha toh 4 grahak wapas chale gaye,” (4 of my customers went back because they couldn’t make payments from their phone), said Alok, a shopkeeper in the district. While the reason for the shutdown is not clear, repeated calls and texts to the Chief and Home Secretaries of the State to confirm the shutdown went unanswered.

In its 2020 judgement, the Supreme Court had held that internet was crucial as a medium to exercise fundamental rights of speech and expression or profession and trade guaranteed by the Constitution. It had also asked that restrictions on the same be undertaken keeping in mind proportionality, necessity, made public, etc.

‘Unofficial’ order for shutdown?

Sources working for a telecom service provider operating in the area said that unofficial directions had been issued ordering the shutdown and that these would be lifted once directions for the same were issued. According to the locals, apart from Hazaribagh, internet was shut down in three other districts of Jharkhand as well. These are:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Giridih
  • Chatra
  • Kodarma

What are the legal provisions for internet shutdowns?

Apart from exercising proportionality and making shutdown orders public, the SC had also ordered that shutdowns should not extend beyond the duration necessary. Subsequently, the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules passed in November 2020 laid down the following provisions in this regard:

  • Only the Secretary of the State (independently or under instruction from the Secretary under Ministry of Home Affairs) can order internet shutdowns.
  • 15 days of validity for such an order at a time
  • Formation of review committee after internet suspension

The most recent internet shutdowns in India

  • January 26, 2022: Mobile internet services were restricted across all districts of Kashmir; the reason for it was not declared.
  • January 13, 2022: Internet services were shutdown in Itanagar district, Arunachal Pradesh for 48 hours after a youth association declared a state-wide ‘Bandh’.
  • December 2021: Mobile internet and bulk SMS services were restored in the Mon district of Nagaland after over 12 hours of shutdown, amidst violence in the area
  • October 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a shutdown of internet services in the Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts, in the wake of violence that broke out during a farmers’ protest.
  • September 2021: Internet services were restricted in Kashmir, after the death of a separatist leader.
  • In the same month, Rajasthan government suspended internet and SMS services in 5 districts to curb cheating during the REET 2021 exams.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Subscribe to MediaNama here and post your comment. 

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Asia-Pacific’s Digital Future: 2022 Outlook

Here's a look at the digital implications of last year's events on the Internet and the changes that will be felt for years to...

6 hours ago

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ