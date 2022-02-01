wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Google sees slight increase in user complaints in December 2021, reveals compliance report

The tech giant complied with these user grievances, doubling the number of items that were taken down in previous months.

Published

Google received a total of 31,497 complaints from individual users in India via designated mechanisms from December 1 to December 31 last year, according to a transparency report published by the company. The company received 26,087 complaints from users in November 2021 which confirms an uptick in the number of complaints; the figure stood at 24, 579 in October suggesting that the complaints have been on the rise for over three months now.

These complaints are related to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on Google’s significant social media intermediary (SSMI) platforms, the company added.

The report revealed that a majority of the complaints (30,359) were related to copyright issues, which has been the trend over the past few months as well. The report does not include requests made by the government.

Source: Google

The break-up of complaints consists of the following categories:

  • Other legal issues with 578 complaints (1.8 percent)
  • Trademark with 258 complaints (0.8 percent)
  • Defamation with 174 complaints (0.6 percent)
  • Counterfeit with 81 complaints (0.3 percent)
  • Court Order with 21 complaints (0.1 percent)
  • Graphic Sexual Content with 11 complaints (0.0 percent)
  • Circumvention with 11 complaints (0.0 percent)
  • Impersonation at 4 complaints (0.0 percent)

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, mandate that significant social media intermediaries have to publish periodic compliance reports detailing complaints received from users in India and the actions taken by the platform to address these issues. It sheds light on how and why users raise complaints, and how Google responds to these complaints.

Google registers a 50 percent increase in removal actions

Based on grievances raised under Google’s community guidelines, content policies, and/or legal policies, the company saw a surge in removal actions in December as it removed over 61,114 pieces of content in November whereas October had 48, 594 instances of removal. The figure confirms an increase of more than 50 percent in December 2021 at a total of 94,171 items for removal.

Source: Google

Google, in December 2021, removed items from its platforms over the following reasons:

  • Copyright: 93,693 items
  • Trademark: 438 items
  • Court Order: 37 items
  • Graphic Sexual Content: 3 items
  • Circumvention: 1 item
  • Counterfeit: 1 item

The figures alongside ‘removal actions’ represent the number of items removed or restricted during the reporting period as a result of specific complaints. There were no removal actions based on complaints that fall under categories like impersonation, defamation, and legal reasons.

Google’s handling of complaints using Automated Detection

The company also used automated detection processes to take down 4,05,971 items in the month of December 2021. There has been a slight increase in removals through automated detection compared to November (3,75, 468).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

These processes reportedly target the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content. The company can terminate a user’s access to Google services under these removal actions.

Google uses the following datasets for automated detection —

  • Location data of the sender or creator of the content
  • Location of account creation
  • IP addresses at the time of video upload
  • User phone numbers

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ