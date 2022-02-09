wordpress blog stats
Final Call: Web3 and the Metaverse; February 09, 2022, 2PM

Published

This is a FINAL CALL for our Members Call at 2 PM today on “Web3 and the Metaverse”.

You may subscribe to MediaNama to participate in this call. If you are a Member, please check your inbox for an invite.

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a presentation, where we will explain key concepts around Web3 and the Metaverse, followed by a Q&A in which all members can ask questions and/or debate issues.

MediaNama subscribers would have received an invitation to RSVP in their inbox. In case you haven’t received it, please check your spam folder. If you still can’t find it, please let us know at biz@medianama.com.

Here’s what we’ll cover:

  • What is the metaverse?
  • What is the decentralized web?
  • What kinds of experiences are possible in the metaverse?
  • Who will own or run the metaverse?
  • What kinds of economic opportunities does the metaverse create?
  • How will this space be regulated?
  • What are Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) and how do they work?
  • How are Metaverse and NFTs related?
  • How are Web3 and metaverse related?
  • What are the major criticisms of web3?
  • What are DAOs?
  • What’s the difference between metaverse and VR?
  • What are some examples of Web3 applications?
  • What are smart contracts and how do they work?

In case you’re not a MediaNama Member, do consider subscribing here to support our work. We’d also love to get feedback on what other subjects we can do a call on, so if you have any ideas, please do leave us a comment.

Reporter at MediaNama.

