wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Exclusive: Indian government looks for solution to bypass and trace those using VPNs

While this appears to be targeted at cybercriminals, it could affect a great number of Indians who want to stay anonymous online.

Published

Reasoning that cybercriminals often use virtual private networks (VPNs), the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is looking for a solution that can subvert VPNs and can trace IP addresses of users accessing this technology. This comes months after a parliamentary committee report recommended that VPNs be banned. VPNs encrypt one’s internet traffic and one’s online identity.

The ministry in its ‘problem statement’ for Smart India Hackathon 2022, a contest where students will participate to work on such ‘problems’, said that the solution should —

  • Determine if an IP is actual or a proxy/VPN IP address
  • Trace the actual IP address
  • Provide details of the VPN service provider

The usage of VPNs is not just limited to cybercriminals, as Indian government entities would have you believe. A considerable part of India’s workforce, including many defence organisations, use VPNs as part of their daily work.

Hackers and cybercriminals use VPNs: Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

“Cybercriminals sitting in any corner of the world are able to unleash significant damage through different types of cyber crimes such as hacking, identity theft and ransomware. The anonymity offered by the internet encourages them to commit these attacks without any fear whatsoever. Hackers use various techniques to hide their digital footprint making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to catch and prosecute them. One common technique is to not access the target computer directly but rather through a “proxy” server or a VPN server, which essentially acts as a layer between them and the target computer.” — Social Justice Ministry

Additionally, the ministry said that participants can test their solution on web browsing, with and without a proxy or a VPN for demonstrating their solution. External third-party services are not recommended, the ministry added.

Parliamentary Committee recommended a ban on VPNs

In 2021, terming it as a ‘technological challenge’ that allegedly allows ‘criminals to remain anonymous online’, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs urged the Indian government to block all VPNs.

“As of date, VPN can easily be downloaded, as many websites are providing such facilities and advertising them. The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry of Home Affairs should coordinate with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to identify and permanently block such VPNs with the help of internet service providers.” — Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs

These are the other points that the committee made regarding the usage of VPNs —

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Recommend that a coordination mechanism should be developed with international agencies to ensure that VPNs are blocked permanently.
  • Ministry (of Home Affairs) must take initiatives to “strengthen tracking and surveillance mechanisms” to put a check on the use of VPN and the dark web.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

How function of state may limit informed consent: Examining Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill

The collective implication of leaving out ‘proportionality’ from Clause 12 is to provide very wide discretionary powers to the state.

1 day ago

News

Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

3 days ago

News

The Asia-Pacific’s Digital Future: 2022 Outlook

Here's a look at the digital implications of last year's events on the Internet and the changes that will be felt for years to...

February 8, 2022

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ