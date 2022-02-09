Event Announcement: Regulating Non-Personal Data; February 18 #Ad

How will non-personal data regulation impact your clients and business? Is there a need for a separate law for non-personal data? How will the Data Protection Authority regulate non-personal data? What are the risks behind government access to data?

MediaNama is pleased to announce Regulating Non-Personal Data, an event focusing on key themes related to non-personal data to help stakeholders understand and dissect India’s approach to non-personal data.

Title: Regulating Non-Personal Data

Date: 18th February 2022

Time: 1:15 PM IST to 6 PM IST

Link: Register here to attend

In case you'd like to sponsor this discussion or others like it, let us know here.

What we will cover: Through this discussion, we are going to examine among other things:

How do we define non-personal data?

Is there a need for a separate law for non-personal data?

What are effective mechanisms for sharing non-personal data?

What expertise is required for sharing non-personal data, including high-value datasets?

How can we address the risk of de-anonymization and user privacy?

How would businesses benefit from further access to non-personal data?

Should non-personal data mandatorily be made public?

Should a regulator determine what non-personal data is public?

How will the Non-Personal Data Framework impact businesses?

How should we think about data trusts and stewardship?

What are the risks behind government access to non-personal data?

How will the Data Protection Authority regulate non-personal data?

Why we are doing this: The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill has recommended that non-personal data be included in the Data Protection Bill, and it be governed by a single Data Protection Authority. In the previous version of the report, the committee had defined parameters regarding who can seek non-personal data, high-value datasets, sovereign access to data, meta-data directories, and a lot more.

We might soon have legislation outlining how non-personal data must be treated and governed in India. As we get closer to framing regulation around non-personal data in India, this event will bring together experts to examine key issues.

This is an invite-only conference, so don’t forget to register to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the provided application form.

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. You’ll receive a separate email confirming your participation before 16th February 2022.

Your registration entitles you to attend any or all sessions.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

