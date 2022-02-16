Who owns the .eth domains of top Indian companies? Hint: Not the companies

Most of the top Indian companies that would like to grab a .eth domain will have to shell out a fortune because domain squatters have beaten them to it.

A .eth domain is to the Web3 and crypto world what a .com domain is to the current internet. And if we are to go by the optimism shared by Web3 proponents, these domains are likely to be in huge demand in the coming years. Given this, many early adopters of crypto are buying as many prime addresses as possible, hoping to resell them later at a significant premium.

Similar to how the Domain Name Service (DNS) converts domains names like medianama.com to machine-readable addresses like 178.71.89.189, the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) resolves .eth domains. These domains are primarily used to represent crypto wallet addresses. It’s way more easier to send money to sarveshmathi.eth than an address like 0x00a2ce7816cb8cbd6267bf4d48c59f6e06916a59. But that’s not their only use case as these domains can also be used as a universal username across multiple distributed applications (ĐApps) among other things.

While ENS is against the practice of domain squatting, they don’t have any concrete measures in place to prevent it.

“We are explicitly anti-squatting, and we have been for years. It’s just extortion — it’s just pure extortion.” – Brantly Millegan, the director of operations for ENS domains, told NYMag

Fun facts on who owns the .eth domains of top Indian companies

Tata: The domain tata.eth is owned by someone who owns 16 other domains including dow.eth, nakedbrands.eth, and lego.eth. Meanwhile, tataconsultancy.eth is owned by someone who owns over 850 other .eth domains and tataconsultancyservices.eth is owned by someone who also owns tatanft.eth, tatagroup.eth, tataneu.eth, tatadigital.eth, tatasons.eth, ratantata.eth, and tataipl.eth. The same person also owns reservebankofindia.eth and digitalindianrupee.eth.

You can check the owner of a particular .eth domain here.

