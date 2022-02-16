wordpress blog stats
Who owns the .eth domains of top Indian companies? Hint: Not the companies

For example, the .eth domains of Byjus, Meesho, Ixigo, Cleartax are all owned by the same person.

Most of the top Indian companies that would like to grab a .eth domain will have to shell out a fortune because domain squatters have beaten them to it.

A .eth domain is to the Web3 and crypto world what a .com domain is to the current internet. And if we are to go by the optimism shared by Web3 proponents, these domains are likely to be in huge demand in the coming years. Given this, many early adopters of crypto are buying as many prime addresses as possible, hoping to resell them later at a significant premium.

Similar to how the Domain Name Service (DNS) converts domains names like medianama.com to machine-readable addresses like 178.71.89.189, the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) resolves .eth domains. These domains are primarily used to represent crypto wallet addresses. It’s way more easier to send money to sarveshmathi.eth than an address like 0x00a2ce7816cb8cbd6267bf4d48c59f6e06916a59. But that’s not their only use case as these domains can also be used as a universal username across multiple distributed applications (ĐApps) among other things.

While ENS is against the practice of domain squatting, they don’t have any concrete measures in place to prevent it.

“We are explicitly anti-squatting, and we have been for years. It’s just extortion — it’s just pure extortion.” – Brantly Millegan, the director of operations for ENS domains, told NYMag

Fun facts on who owns the .eth domains of top Indian companies

You can check the owner of a particular .eth domain here.

Written By
Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

5 hours ago

The Asia-Pacific’s Digital Future: 2022 Outlook

Here's a look at the digital implications of last year's events on the Internet and the changes that will be felt for years to...

February 8, 2022

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

