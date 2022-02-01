Data Protection Bill: Issues around cross-border transfer approval, data localisation, adequacy, and exemptions to foreign data #NAMA

Speaking at MediaNama’s Decoding India’s Data Protection Bill event held on January 19, Prasanto Roy, Public Policy Advisor; Ashish Aggarwal, VP & Head of Public Policy at NASSCOM; Jyotsna Jayaram, Partner at Trilegal; Rahul Sharma, Founder of The Perspective and Grade Ace; Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director at ADIF; and Nikhil Pahwa, Founder and Editor of MediaNama discussed the provisions related to cross-border data transfer and data localisation, and criticised the provisions for being too restrictive, burdensome, and lacking clarity, while recommending measures to address some of these issues.

1. Government approval for each transfer creates an unnecessary bottleneck: “The government has clearly said that central government and DPA can reject the data transfer if it is not in the public policy or state policy, which means that they’re looking to approve each and every kind of transfer. Why would DPA want to do that? Why would a central government want to approve each kind of intergroup scheme also, just the scale and size of this would create a very unnecessary bottleneck for everybody,” Aggarwal said.

2. Not clear when DPA has to consult the government for approving data transfers: According to clause 34 cross-border transfers made pursuant to a contract or intra-group scheme can be approved by the DPA in consultation with the government, but it is not clear when the DPA has to go through this consultation, Roy remarked. Do they have to do it for each contract, Roy asked.

3. Concerning that government can view all confidential contracts: It’s concerning that confidential contracts are not just reviewed by the DPA but also the government, Roy said.

“In the absence of any sort of clarity, I would sort of not try and preempt that this means that each organisation specific contract needs to be submitted. Because like you pointed out, that’s disastrous. It has commercial and confidential information, it has various other aspects that technically do not even need to be examined for the purposes of a cross border transfer.” – Jyotsna Jayaram

4. Ease of doing business depends on capacity, resources, and independence of DPA: George said that if the government has a technology-enabled methodology for approval then it might be a seamless process but otherwise it becomes very cumbersome and onerous and will hurt ease of doing business in the country. This will depend on how much capacity, resources, and independence the DPA has, George said.

“The DPA will probably play as significant role as RBI does in the economy right. Because data is going to be one of the biggest tools so to speak, be it market dominance, be it competition. So that is the kind of significance DPA as an organisation is going to get. So over a period of time, the trust and faith in the DPA, not just by people in the country, but also by global counterparts also, will be one of the biggest significant factors.” – Sijo George 5. Denying contract approval on grounds of state and public policy is subjective and broad: The latest version of the Bill says that transfer-based contract or intra-group scheme will be rejected if it is against public policy or state policy. Commenting on this, Jayaram said that it brings a lot of subjectivity and is misplaced because there is no sort of benchmark to see what this is going to be contained under. Meanwhile, Sharma explained that the clause makes sense when looking at it from the context of how the government previously banned apps from China because of being against State policy. “I just fear that if they don’t like the look of your contract, or what you want to do, it could just be against state policy.” – Jyotsna Jayaram

Recommendation:

Model contracts: “Model contracts seem to be the most sort of seamless option, because you put a template out there, it’s non-negotiable and everybody just folds it into practice,” Jayaram said. Currently, the Bill just says the DPA will issue a code of practice in relation to cross-border data transfer and doesn’t really throw light on how that will generate model templates, Jayram explained. But if it wants to emulate the GDPR, which it appears to be trying to do because intragroup schemes and contracts are equivalents of GDPR’s BCRs and SCCs, then it should provide model contracts, Jayaram said.

“The way that GDPR does it is BCRs are in fact internal policies that organizations can develop and then submit it to the authority which is still not the government in that sense, to be able to sort of just have it approved. And the other option is SCCs, which is a model contract, and those provisions are non-negotiable, and that’s published by the Data Protection Authority.” – Jyotsna Jayaram

Have consultations for the codes of practice: Hope that we have consultations with the DPA in framing the codes of practice that come in and the guidance that follows in terms of how each of these compliance requirements needs to be met, Jayaram said.

Hope that we have consultations with the DPA in framing the codes of practice that come in and the guidance that follows in terms of how each of these compliance requirements needs to be met, Jayaram said. Negative list of countries: Instead of making every contract liable to scrutiny for whether it is against state or public policy, Aggarwal and Pahwa recommended restricting transfers to particular countries by having a negative list. “In a 200 world country if your problem is 150 countries then you have some other problem beyond data. If it is 10 countries you have a problem with, blacklist them or negative list them and go on and build adequacy with your large trading partners,” Aggarwal said.

Instead of making every contract liable to scrutiny for whether it is against state or public policy, Aggarwal and Pahwa recommended restricting transfers to particular countries by having a negative list. “In a 200 world country if your problem is 150 countries then you have some other problem beyond data. If it is 10 countries you have a problem with, blacklist them or negative list them and go on and build adequacy with your large trading partners,” Aggarwal said. Strong, independent DPA: There should be committee effort and a political resolve on the part of the government and administration to strengthen the DPA.