Indian government announces 30 percent tax on transfer of crypto assets, here’s what the industry thinks

“Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at 30 percent,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget 2022-23 speech in Parliament on February 1, 2022. The announcement paves the way for crypto assets to be taxed in India, marking a shift in the government’s approach towards cryptocurrencies.

The finance minister clarified that the loss from the sale of virtual digital assets will not be allowed to be set off against any other income except against the gains from the sale of virtual digital assets. She also ruled out deductions and exemptions in expenditure while computing income, except for the cost of acquisition.

-Digital assets will be taxed at 30%

-No deduction to be allowed except cost of acquisition.

-Loss from sale of digital assets can be set off only against the gains from sale of virtual digital assets.

-Gift to be taxed in the hands of the recipient.

-Payment TDS rate 1% – FM pic.twitter.com/K08QJZTVwC — Crypto India 🔑 (@CryptooIndia) February 1, 2022

Sitharaman said that there will be one percent tax deducted at source (TDS) on payments made for the transfer of digital assets in order to capture transaction details. She added that gifts of virtual digital assets will be taxed on the hands of the recipient.

“The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime,” Sitharaman said during her speech, noting that there had been a “phenomenal increase” in the transaction of virtual digital assets.

From 10 year jail imprisonment to 30% crypto tax. That's progressive. — Crypto India 🔑 (@CryptooIndia) February 1, 2022

It is one of the most significant announcements from the Indian government which hints at their strategy towards dealing with crypto assets and non-fungible tokens (NFT). It is also an indication that the government may not move to ban crypto and is likely to work towards regulating them.

Definition of a virtual asset

The Indian government has also amended the Income Tax Act, 1961 to provide the definition of what constitutes a virtual digital asset.

A ‘virtual digital asset’ means –

any information or code or number or token (not being Indian currency or foreign currency), generated through cryptographic means or otherwise, by whatever name called, providing digital representation of value exchanged with or without consideration, with the promise or representation of having inherent value, or functions as a store of value

or a unit of account including its use in any financial transaction or investment. but not limited to investment scheme: and can be transferred, stored or traded electronically; a non-fungible token or any other token of similar nature, by whatever name called; any other digital asset, as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette specify.

However, the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, exclude any digital asset from the definition of virtual digital asset subject to such conditions as may be specified therein.

How did Indian crypto exchanges react to the announcement?

Most crypto exchanges welcomed the announcement.

Taxation will legitimise the crypto industry: Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO of WazirX, told MediaNama that it was a huge relief to see the government adopting a progressive stance on crypto. “The government legitimises the industry to a large extent by bringing in taxation. The majority of people, especially corporates, who have been sitting on the sidelines because of uncertainties will now be able to participate in crypto,” he said. He noted that “it was interesting” that the government is recognising crypto by referring to it as a virtual digital asset, solidifying crypto’s emergence as an asset class.

“We hope this development removes any ambiguity for banks, and they can provide financial services to the crypto industry.” — Nischal Shetty

Taxation of Virtual Digital Assets or #crypto is a step in the right direction. It gives a lot of clarity

India's focus on digital innovation and promotion of blockchain is welcome

The details need to be studied to comment further

But it's great news for crypto investors in India — Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX) (@smtgpt) February 1, 2022

Will work with government to bring crypto taxation at par with other classes: “The regulatory guidance on tax from the government furthers the mainstreaming excitement of crypto. It is also the gateway to the future decentralised world, aka Web 3.0. The budget shows the government’s intent to take a business-friendly approach while protecting the interest of consumers and the exchequer. We hope to work with the government to help bring crypto-asset taxation at par with other asset classes,’’ said Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch and Co-chair Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC).

Singhal’s comments indicate that the rate of taxation might be a touch too high. Moreover, they also suggest that he would like the rate to be brought down to be consonant with other asset classes. For example, income from the sale of equity shares and mutual funds is taxed at 15.60 percent in the short term and 10 percent in the long run.

TDS will help authorities track crypto transactions: Melbin Thomas, Co-founder, Sahicoin, was of the opinion that the government’s move “will change a lot of misconceptions around crypto assets and pave the way forward to classifying them as a separate asset class”. He also added that the TDS is likely to help authorities track crypto transactions and provide visibility on the holders of crypto assets.

How will NFTs be impacted by the rate of taxation?

WIll cause huge friction in the initial stages: Keyur Patel, Co-Founder and Chairman of GuardianLink and BeyondLife.Club, said that the lumping of virtual assets (crypto and NFTs) creates a one-sided tax implication as opposed to using crypto as a traceable asset and NFTs or Gaming Virtual Goods as entertainment assets/collectable assets like digital music or digital art. “Lack of deductions implies huge friction initially until the user base understands that all asset classes must be taxed for holistic economic growth. It will create a major roadblock for the investor community in the space but this, too, shall evolve,” he bemoaned.

Taxation will be burdensome on NFTs: “It is version 1.0 of the framework while we understand regulation to control other elements of crypto are required, NFTs are a nascent field and will have to adjust to grow the ecosystem with such taxation. NFTs are still classified as non taxable assets worldwide, and it is imperative that the adjustment in understanding that crypto tokens are different than digital NFT is taken into consideration for future amendments and allow industries like gaming, interactive immersive museums and other edutainment NFT frameworks to succeed without tax burden,” Patel suggested.

Understanding the implications of this announcement

Tax rate might not be the best outcome: Rishi Anand, Partner, DSK Legal, said that a flat 30 percent tax rate may not be the best outcome as it does not consider aspects of long- and short-term gains calculated according to the holding period of such assets.“Taxation on buying and selling of NFTs is still unclear, but likely to follow the same tax regime. In the trade of digital assets, determining the identity of the payee is a challenge, and therefore transparency and disclosure on digital assets transactions is something which the government will look at from the exchanges/platforms,” Anand said. He also said that gifting digital assets may not become mainstream since it is also subject to a flat 30 percent bracket.

May not discourage trading: On the other hand, some believe that the flat tax rate of 30 percent may not be a deterrent in trading and investing at this stage. Nakul Batra, Associate Partner, DSK Legal opined that this move gives the government affirmation, which was lacking before, for better adoption of the digital assets.

On the other hand, some believe that the flat tax rate of 30 percent may not be a deterrent in trading and investing at this stage. Nakul Batra, Associate Partner, DSK Legal opined that this move gives the government affirmation, which was lacking before, for better adoption of the digital assets. Discourages transactions: Ritesh Kumar, Partner, IndusLaw said that the move was not in line with what the industry was expecting and that “the 30 percent rate of tax and restriction to set-off losses is a very bold move in discouraging transactions in crypto.”

By taxing virtual digital assets, GOI has legalized crypto trading in India. So crypto as a commodity is now ok, but it still can't be used as a currency (ie – long term value is still zero!) So will be interesting to see how the w3 market reacts for now. — Sameer.Nigam (@_sameernigam) February 1, 2022

Taxation rate is punitive in nature: Rishi Anand’s views were echoed by Sameer Jain, Managing Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors who termed the announcement as “punitive in nature”. “Not allowing any deduction or set-off against losses to calculate tax on crypto gain is not in line with the tax regimes around. Trading in crypto has been, in essence, declared as an isolated transaction for an individual, which will be taxed irrespective of the overall losses,” he said.

Focus on fine print to understand definition: Rajat Prakash, Managing Partner, Athena Legal, believes the proposed tax regime to be a step forward in removing uncertainty and ambiguity with respect to trading. “However, one would need to read the fine print especially the definition of virtual digital assets to understand the exact implications of the announcement,” he said.

If someone thinks by taxing cryptocurrencies, government is legitimising it; he may be in for a disappointment. In India, taxes are payable even on illegal income. — D.Muthukrishnan (@dmuthuk) February 1, 2022

