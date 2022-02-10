Comparing Bangladesh’s proposed rules for social media platforms with India’s IT Rules 2021

India’s IT Rules: India’s IT Rules have the same provisions except that the content must be removed in within 36 hours (half the time) from receiving an order.

India’s IT Rules: India’s rules require intermediaries to take reasonable security practices and procedures as prescribed in the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Information) Rules, 2011 and any cybersecurity incident must be reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. The provision on sharing data with government agencies is the same in both countries.

India’s IT Rules: India has the same timelines.

Bangladesh’s rules require intermediaries to preserve information on content that was removed due to users violating terms of service, government or court order, or based on grievance received for a period of 180 days. Information about a user must also be maintained for 180 days after the user has cancelled their registration.

India’s IT Rules: While India’s rules also require the appointment of a Chief Compliance Officer and a 24 x 7 nodal contact person, these requirements are only for significant social media intermediaries. Bangladesh’s regulation does not differentiate between social media intermediaries and significant social media intermediaries, hence these appointments are required for all intermediaries.

India’s IT Rules: India’s Rules refer to the RCO as the Resident Grievance Officer and provide them only 15 days to dispose of the complaint compared to the 20 days in Bangladesh’s version. The intermediary also has only 24 hours to remove sensitive content. India’s rules also require significant social media intermediaries to publish periodic compliance reports every month.

Physical contact address in country

Bangladesh’s regulation requires social media intermediaries serving the country to have a physical contact address in Bangladesh published on its website or app.

India’s IT Rules: Same as above.

What provisions are missing from Bangladesh’s proposed rules?

Some definitions relevant to social media platforms: India’s IT Rules define access control mechanism, access services, child, grievance, user, user account, but there are no definitions for the same in Bangladesh’s version.

User verification: India’s IT Rules requires social media intermediaries to enable users to voluntarily verify their accounts by using any appropriate mechanism, including an Indian mobile number. The intermediaries must provide the user with a demonstrable and visible mark of verification, which is visible to all users of the service.

Non-observance of rules: If an intermediary failed to observe the IT Rules, it will be denied safe harbour provisions of sub-section (1) of section 79, which will it liable for content posted on its platform.

User rights: If a significant social media intermediary removes or disables access to any content, it must provide the user with a notification explaining the action being taken and the grounds for such action. The user must be provided with an adequate and reasonable opportunity to dispute the action being taken and request for the reinstatement of the content.

Complaints tracking: The IT Rules require significant social media intermediaries to implement an appropriate mechanism for tracking complaints received through the grievance redressal mechanism.

Advertisement disclosures: Significant social media intermediaries showing content that brings direct financial benefit to the person sharing the content must mark the content as advertised, marketed, sponsored, owned, or exclusively controlled, as the case may be.

