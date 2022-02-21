wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

Published

By Luca Belli

Largely unnoticed by the public, a major event took place in the past week. The Federal Senate of Brazil approved the draft legislative decree triggering Brazil’s adhesion to the Convention on Cybercrime, signed in Budapest, Hungary, in 2001, and usually referred to as the “Budapest Convention.”

This evolution has major consequences at both the national and international levels for Brazil. Let’s unpack them.

First, what is the Budapest Convention?

The Convention on Cybercrime was elaborated by the Council of Europe, the same organisation at the origin of “Convention 108” on the protection of personal data (the Budapest Convention is Council of Europe’s Convention N°185). It is the world’s first international treaty on cybercrime and fosters a cybercrime regulation compatible with human rights and rule of law. The treaty has three main objectives:

  • First, it aims to harmonise national frameworks on the theme through the integration of a predefined list of cybercrimes (Articles 2-11) in the signatories’ domestic frameworks. It is important to highlight that the scope of the Convention covers not only crimes against computer systems and data, but also crimes committed through electronic means, such as fraud, diffusion of child sexual abuse material, and copyright infringement. This last issue deserves to be emphasised as the Convention’s provisions regarding the protection of intellectual property have been frequently criticised, as they can significantly expand the criminal responsibility in copyright infringement cases.
  • Secondly, the Convention aims to improve the investigation techniques for cybercrimes, demanding that each participant nation foresees new search and seizure powers to local law enforcement authorities. These include the power to compel an Internet access provider to retain user data, and the power to monitor online activities in real time (Articles 16-22).
  • Finally, the treaty promotes and expands international cooperation, for it requires that each Party assists the law enforcement authorities of other participant country’s “to the widest extent possible” (Articles 23-35).

Despite its European genesis, the treaty ended up attracting the attention of non-European nations, becoming a global reference. Since 2001, 66 countries have ratified the Convention, including several large non-European countries such as Argentina, Canada, Japan, South Africa, and the United States. By providing consistency and a technology-neutral approach to cybercrime, the Convention plays a useful role in setting international standards on a key issue that, by definition, involves and affects actors in different jurisdictions.

This treaty has been attracting the world’s interest because the fight against cybercrime and preservation of cybersecurity have become essential concerns for companies, public administrations, and any connected individual, but there is no other global instrument on the issue, although the United Nations have recently started a discussion on such a global agreement, which was first proposed by Russia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What is the impact on Brazil?

Brazil will enjoy a framework with more efficient international cooperation and technical assistance, will be able to easily integrate the cybercrime taxonomy, and will have procedural tools to investigate, manage electronic evidence, prosecute, and adjudicate cybercrimes more efficiently.

It is worth mentioning that, to facilitate international cooperation, the Council of Europe supports the functioning of the “24/7 Network” including an official list of national contact points for expeditious assistance amongst Network members. Hence, Brazil will become a member of said Network, besides having to adapt its national normative frameworks to incorporate the international cooperation mechanisms, cybercrime categorisation, and shared forensics procedures.

To illustrate the impact, one can consider South Africa. After joining the Budapest Convention, the country has recently adopted the Cybercrimes Act to integrate the substantial and procedural elements of the treaty in its national framework.

The South-African example is also notable as Brazil and South Africa are the only two BRICS countries that have joined the Budapest Convention. Russia, India, and China, have traditionally resisted the Convention, considering its adoption by non-European countries as a capitulation to European imperialism, and have kept coordinating cybersecurity issues within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization of which they are all members.

Clearly, the accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but choosing this “Europe-led” model could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

How compatible are Budapest and BRICS?

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed Brazil’s accession to the treaty, stressing its positive impact. However, the implementation of the Convention will require some additional “gymnastics”, to make this new international commitment compatible with the ongoing BRICS and UN discussions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The BRICS cooperation on cybersecurity started with the 2013 eThekwini Declaration and Action Plan, issued at the BRICS Summit held by South Africa, a few months after the Snowden revelations. On the occasion, BRICS leaders, understanding the reach of the programs revealed by Snowden, called for the elaboration of “universally accepted norms, standards and practices” on cybersecurity.

With a very low profile, cybersecurity cooperation amongst BRICS has been growing steadily, thanks to the “Working Group of Experts of the BRICS States on security in the use of ICTs”, established in 2014 with a mandate to share information and good practices to “develop practical cooperation with each other in order to address common security challenges in the use of ICTs.”

The latest BRICS meeting, held in New Delhi, has represented a turning point in the “pentalateral” cooperation on digital matters. Particularly, the concluding statement of the 2021 BRICS Summit included new pledges on cybersecurity to “establish legal frameworks of cooperation among BRICS” and BRICS intergovernmental agreements on the issues.

In their joint statements, BRICS leaders have consistently emphasised that the UN is the most appropriate venue for international policy development on cybersecurity and cybercrime, and they have devoted considerable effort in this regard.

The BRICS 2021 Declaration also praised the consensus found in the recent report by the “UN Group of Governmental Experts on Advancing Responsible State Behaviour in Cyberspace in the Context of International Security”, composed of experts from 25 countries that included representatives of all the BRICS.

Therefore, the implementation of the Budapest Convention requires a very careful effort from Brazil to integrate a framework with a clear European inspiration, while also developing an internationally binding treaty on cybercrime at the UN, and also simultaneously exploring intra-BRICS agreements on cybersecurity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Being able to achieve all these results will not be easy and will require remarkable coordination between the Brazilian Legislature and the Foreign Affairs Ministry. It will be highly interesting to observe what will happen in the “smaller” BRICS club as it will probably reveal a lot of what to be expected from the global negotiations at the UN level.

*

Luca Belli is a professor at FGV Law School, where he directs the Center for Technology and Society at FGV and the CyberBRICS project. Views expressed are personal and do not necessarily reflect the views of MediaNama. 

Also Read:

Have something to add? Subscribe to MediaNama here and post your comment. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

2 hours ago

News

Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill and Digital Healthcare: A case study

In light of the state's emerging digital healthcare apparatus, how does Clause 12 alter the consent and purpose limitation model?

7 hours ago

News

How function of state may limit informed consent: Examining Clause 12 of the Data Protection Bill

The collective implication of leaving out ‘proportionality’ from Clause 12 is to provide very wide discretionary powers to the state.

3 days ago

News

Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

5 days ago

News

The Asia-Pacific’s Digital Future: 2022 Outlook

Here's a look at the digital implications of last year's events on the Internet and the changes that will be felt for years to...

February 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ