Announcing Speakers, Agenda and Reading List: Regulating Non-Personal Data; Feb 18 #Ad

We have a stellar line-up of speakers, and as always, a great set of attendees for MediaNama’s discussion on “Regulating Non-Personal Data”, being held on February 18th, 2022.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill has recommended that non-personal data be included in the Data Protection Bill, and it be governed by a single Data Protection Authority. We might soon have legislation outlining how non-personal data must be treated and governed in India. This event will bring together experts to examine key issues with framing regulations for non-personal data and share actionable insights.

Title: Regulating Non-Personal Data

Date: 18th February 2022

Time: 1:15 PM IST to 6 PM IST

The Agenda

18 February, 2022

01:30 PM – 02:15 PM: Opening Keynote Address by Dr. Amar Patnaik, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) , Member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019.

02:15 PM – 03:15 PM: Startups and Non-Personal Data

Session Chair: Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama)

Speakers: Anal Ghosh (Google), Karthik Raghupathy (PhonePe), Sijo Kuruvilla George (ADIF), and Zainab Bawa (HasGeek)

03:30 PM – 04:45 PM: Privacy and Non-Personal Data

Session Chair: Smriti Parsheera (NIPFP)

Speakers: Amlan Mohanty (Google), Amol Kulkarni (CUTS), and Anand Venkatnarayan (HasGeek)

04:45 PM – 06:00 PM: Competition, Antitrust and Non-Personal Data

Session Chair: Sarvesh Mathi (MediaNama)

Speakers: Astha Kapoor (Aapti Institute), Shruti Aji Murali (Indian Competition Watch), and Dr. Viswanath Pingali (IIM Ahemdabad)

Reading List

JPC Report and Data Protection Bill 2021 [read]

Guides & Summaries

Data Protection Bill 2021: How The JPC Wants To Deal With Non-Personal Data [read]

Summary: Revised Draft Report On Non-Personal Data [read]

A Complete Guide To The Data Protection Bill, 2021 [read]

MEITY’s Non-Personal Data Framework

Revised report on Non-Personal Data Framework released by MEITY’s Committee of Experts [Read] [MediaNama’s summary]

Ikigai Law’s summary of the Committee of Experts’ revised report [Read]

OECD’s Enhancing Access to and Sharing of Data (cited in the revised report) [Read]

UK Data Services’ explanation on anonymization of data (cited in the revised report) [Read]

On privacy risks after anonymization of data (cited in the revised report) (ScienceDaily) [Read]

European Data Strategy (cited in the revised report) [Read] [Our story]

Statements on Non-Personal Data

Tough Laws For Non-Personal Data Might Lead To Market Failure, Fears MP Amar Patnaik [read]

Economic Survey 2018-19 suggests breaking silos between databases and selling citizens’ data to analytics agencies [read]

No plans to sell govt-owned non-personal data, RS Prasad informs Lok Sabha [Read]

Data protection and security, IPR have strategic connotations: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar [read]

Facebook begins sharing ‘aggregated’, ‘anonymized’ mobility data for COVID-19 response [read]

Aruna Sundarajan and Jay Panda on non-personal data [read]

SEBI sets up panel to recommend policy on non-personal data related to securities market [read]

Non-personal Data: The Risks of Ambiguity by Shubhashish Bhadra [read]

Mandatory Sharing of Non-Personal Data May Encourage Regulatory Arbitrage by Siddharth Sonkar and Jyotsna Jayaram [read]

On Data Trusts

Understanding data stewardship: Taxonomy and use cases, by Siddharth Manohar, Astha Kapoor, and Aditi Ramesh [read]

Data Trusts: Why, What, and How, by Anouk Ruhaak [read]

Data Commons and Data Trusts, by Anouk Ruhaak [read]

Bottom-up data Trusts: disturbing the ‘one size fits all’ approach to data governance, by Sylvie Delacroix and Neil Lawrence [read]

Reclaiming Data Trusts, by Sean McDonald [read]

On Community Data and Group Privacy

A Free and Fair Digital Economy: Protecting Privacy, Empowering Indians, by Justice B.N. Srikrishna Committee, pp. 45-46 [read]

Community data in the draft e-commerce policy, by Parminder Jeet Singh [read]

Treating data as commons is more beneficial, says UN report [read]

Non-Personal Data Regulation: Interrogating ‘Group Privacy’, by Divij Joshi [read]

When One Affects Many: The Case For Collective Consent, by Anouk Ruhaak [read]

#NAMA discussions on Non-Personal Data

What Does The Non-Personal Data Framework Mean For Businesses? Will It ‘Unlock’ Economic Potential Of Data? [read]

Issues With Definition Of Communities, Public Good, And Unabated Sovereign Access To Non-Personal Data [read]

What are data trusts? How do they work? [read]

Anja Kovacs on the problems with India’s report on non-personal data governance framework [read]

Sameer Nigam on the perils of requiring companies to sell Non-Personal Data [read]

Issues with the non-personal data authority, and treating non-personal data as a ‘common resource’ [read]

Non-personal data for sovereign and public interest purposes [read]

Assessing the concepts introduced in the non-personal data report [read]

Evaluating intellectual property rights over non-personal data [read]

