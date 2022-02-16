wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

Announcing Speakers, Agenda and Reading List: Regulating Non-Personal Data; Feb 18 #Ad

Published

We have a stellar line-up of speakers, and as always, a great set of attendees for MediaNama’s discussion on “Regulating Non-Personal Data”, being held on February 18th, 2022.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill has recommended that non-personal data be included in the Data Protection Bill, and it be governed by a single Data Protection Authority. We might soon have legislation outlining how non-personal data must be treated and governed in India. This event will bring together experts to examine key issues with framing regulations for non-personal data and share actionable insights.

Title: Regulating Non-Personal Data
Date: 18th February 2022
Time: 1:15 PM IST to 6 PM IST
Link: Register here to attend

The Agenda

18 February, 2022

  • 01:30 PM – 02:15 PM: Opening Keynote Address by Dr. Amar Patnaik, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019.

  • 02:15 PM – 03:15 PM: Startups and Non-Personal Data
    Session Chair: Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama)
    Speakers: Anal Ghosh (Google), Karthik Raghupathy (PhonePe), Sijo Kuruvilla George (ADIF), and Zainab Bawa (HasGeek)

  • 03:30 PM – 04:45 PM: Privacy and Non-Personal Data
    Session Chair: Smriti Parsheera (NIPFP)
    Speakers: Amlan Mohanty (Google), Amol Kulkarni (CUTS), and Anand Venkatnarayan (HasGeek)

  • 04:45 PM – 06:00 PM: Competition, Antitrust and Non-Personal Data
    Session Chair: Sarvesh Mathi (MediaNama)
    Speakers: Astha Kapoor (Aapti Institute), Shruti Aji Murali (Indian Competition Watch), and Dr. Viswanath Pingali (IIM Ahemdabad)

As this is an invite-only conference, don’t forget to register to attend

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Reading List

JPC Report and Data Protection Bill 2021 [read]

Guides & Summaries

  • Data Protection Bill 2021: How The JPC Wants To Deal With Non-Personal Data [read]
  • Summary: Revised Draft Report On Non-Personal Data [read]
  • A Complete Guide To The Data Protection Bill, 2021 [read]

MEITY’s Non-Personal Data Framework

  • Revised report on Non-Personal Data Framework released by MEITY’s Committee of Experts [Read] [MediaNama’s summary]
  • Ikigai Law’s summary of the Committee of Experts’ revised report [Read]
  • OECD’s Enhancing Access to and Sharing of Data (cited in the revised report) [Read]
  • UK Data Services’ explanation on anonymization of data (cited in the revised report) [Read]
  • On privacy risks after anonymization of data (cited in the revised report) (ScienceDaily) [Read]
  • European Data Strategy (cited in the revised report) [Read] [Our story]

Statements on Non-Personal Data

  • Tough Laws For Non-Personal Data Might Lead To Market Failure, Fears MP Amar Patnaik [read]
  • Economic Survey 2018-19 suggests breaking silos between databases and selling citizens’ data to analytics agencies [read]
  • No plans to sell govt-owned non-personal data, RS Prasad informs Lok Sabha [Read]
  • Data protection and security, IPR have strategic connotations: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar [read]
  • Facebook begins sharing ‘aggregated’, ‘anonymized’ mobility data for COVID-19 response [read]
  • Aruna Sundarajan and Jay Panda on non-personal data [read]
  • SEBI sets up panel to recommend policy on non-personal data related to securities market [read]
  • Non-personal Data: The Risks of Ambiguity by Shubhashish Bhadra [read]
  • Mandatory Sharing of Non-Personal Data May Encourage Regulatory Arbitrage by Siddharth Sonkar and Jyotsna Jayaram [read]

On Data Trusts

  • Understanding data stewardship: Taxonomy and use cases, by Siddharth Manohar, Astha Kapoor, and Aditi Ramesh [read]
  • Data Trusts: Why, What, and How, by Anouk Ruhaak [read]
  • Data Commons and Data Trusts, by Anouk Ruhaak [read]
  • Bottom-up data Trusts: disturbing the ‘one size fits all’ approach to data governance, by Sylvie Delacroix and Neil Lawrence [read]
  • Reclaiming Data Trusts, by Sean McDonald [read]

On Community Data and Group Privacy

  • A Free and Fair Digital Economy: Protecting Privacy, Empowering Indians, by Justice B.N. Srikrishna Committee, pp. 45-46 [read]
  • Community data in the draft e-commerce policy, by Parminder Jeet Singh [read]
  • Treating data as commons is more beneficial, says UN report [read]
  • Non-Personal Data Regulation: Interrogating ‘Group Privacy’, by Divij Joshi [read]
  • When One Affects Many: The Case For Collective Consent, by Anouk Ruhaak [read]

#NAMA discussions on Non-Personal Data

  • What Does The Non-Personal Data Framework Mean For Businesses? Will It ‘Unlock’ Economic Potential Of Data? [read]
  • Issues With Definition Of Communities, Public Good, And Unabated Sovereign Access To Non-Personal Data [read]
  • What are data trusts? How do they work? [read]
  • Anja Kovacs on the problems with India’s report on non-personal data governance framework [read]
  • Sameer Nigam on the perils of requiring companies to sell Non-Personal Data [read]
  • Issues with the non-personal data authority, and treating non-personal data as a ‘common resource’ [read]
  • Non-personal data for sovereign and public interest purposes [read]
  • Assessing the concepts introduced in the non-personal data report [read]
  • Evaluating intellectual property rights over non-personal data [read]

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here. In case you’d like to support this discussion or others like it, please let us know here.

Discover more:,
Written By

Reporter at MediaNama. Email: nishant@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Facing the consequences of the Data Protection Bill on children’s digital privacy

The latest draft is also problematic for companies or service providers that have nothing to with children's data.

4 hours ago

News

The Asia-Pacific’s Digital Future: 2022 Outlook

Here's a look at the digital implications of last year's events on the Internet and the changes that will be felt for years to...

February 8, 2022

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ