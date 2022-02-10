Over 27 government and private entities are integrated with the ABDM, reveals National Health Authority

Practo, Apollo Hospitals, Jio’s HealthHub app, and Paytm are among the private tech (and healthcare) entities that have been integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, according to a press release issued by the National Health Authority (NHA) on February 8. It means that these entities can now provide their services through the multi-tiered, national digital health system.

Multiple government entities have also been integrated like the CoWIN platform, ANM AP HEALTH app for the Andhra Pradesh Medical Staff, EHR by Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department, Beneficiary Identification System (BIS) of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) by the NHA, etc. In total, 27 such entities have been integrated with the ABDM, as per the press release.

The ABDM deals with the sensitive health data of citizens which, if abused, may lead to discrimination and psychological harms; the project has already faced allegations of coercing individuals for enrolment. Hence, it is important to track which private entities receive authorisation to participate in the project.

What are the responsibilities of integrated platforms?

To create and capture Unique Health IDs (or Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts)

Build services for Health Information Providers (HIP) to be able to share health records via a personal health records app

Build services for doctors or Health Information Users (HIUs) to view these records

Full list of platforms that have been integrated

Here are the integrations that have been authorised to fulfil all three responsibilities, according to the ABDM Sandbox website:

MedMantra Health Information Management System by Apollo Hospitals Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) by MarSha Health: A cloud-based platform providing administrative support to hospitals DocOn Technologies: Health tech application DocPrime: Health locker application Driefcase: Health locker application Health for Doctors and Health App by Bajaj Finserv: Both are applications for allowing patients and doctors to manage appointments. Medixcel by 91Communications: A software for managing health data and administrative issues for hospitals CrelioHealth: A laboratory information management system BAHMNI by Thoughtworks India: Health Information Management System (HIMS) Verraton Health: Health locker application Centralised Laboratory Information Management Systems (CLIMS) by SRL Limited E-Sushrut of the Centre for Advanced Computing: HIMS E-Hospital of the National Informatics Centre: HIMS

Authorised to create ABHAs and develop services for HIPs to be able share their records:

Indian Joint Registry by NEC software solutions: An IT-based registry of hip and knee joint surgeries taking place in India

Authorised to only create ABHAs:

EkaCare: An app for storing health records and allowing appointments and test booking JioHealth Hub: An application for booking tests and doctors appointments Paytm: A digital payments app Practo: An app for teleconsults, booking and managing appointments ANM and EHR apps of the National Health Mission, Andhra Pradesh: Health apps for workers and citizens DigiLocker: Application to store government documents CPHC-NCD by the National Institute for Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW): An app used by health workers for disease surveillance E-Arogya by the National Health Mission: A government-owned health tech app for Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Apart from these platforms, the following entities have also been integrated with the ABDM; however, the NHA has not revealed specific details about the service provided, specific authorisation, etc:

Raxa Doxper by InformDS Technologies Private National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP) Organization Central TB Division of the Health Ministry CoWIN platform by the Health Ministry

What is the step by step process to integrate with the ABDM?

According to the NHA’s website, agencies looking to integrate have to send a request, get access to the ABDM sandbox, integrate their Application Program Interfaces (which allow apps to interact with each other), showcase that to the NHA. and get certified to receive full integration.

A tender document released by the NHA for a self-assessment tool for potential integrators, provided more details about the sandbox process:

Stage 1: The Health Tech Committee (HTC) will shortlist applicants such as health service providers, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, etc. meeting the eligibility criteria for entry into the Sandbox.

The Health Tech Committee (HTC) will shortlist applicants such as health service providers, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, etc. meeting the eligibility criteria for entry into the Sandbox. Stage 2: Test design for 4 weeks

Test design for 4 weeks Stage 3: Application assessment for 3 weeks

Application assessment for 3 weeks Stage 4: Testing for up to 12 weeks.

Testing for up to 12 weeks. Stage 5: Finally, the evaluation would take place over 4 weeks after which the participant can enter the live ABDM environment.

