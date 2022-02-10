wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,

Over 27 government and private entities are integrated with the ABDM, reveals National Health Authority

The mixed bag of platforms were allowed to fully integrate after a four-week evaluation of their compliance.

Published

Practo, Apollo Hospitals, Jio’s HealthHub app, and Paytm are among the private tech (and healthcare) entities that have been integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, according to a press release issued by the National Health Authority (NHA) on February 8. It means that these entities can now provide their services through the multi-tiered, national digital health system.

Multiple government entities have also been integrated like the CoWIN platform, ANM AP HEALTH app for the Andhra Pradesh Medical Staff, EHR by Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department, Beneficiary Identification System (BIS) of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) by the NHA, etc. In total, 27 such entities have been integrated with the ABDM, as per the press release.

The ABDM deals with the sensitive health data of citizens which, if abused, may lead to discrimination and psychological harms; the project has already faced allegations of coercing individuals for enrolment. Hence, it is important to track which private entities receive authorisation to participate in the project.

What are the responsibilities of integrated platforms?

  • To create and capture Unique Health IDs (or Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts)
  • Build services for Health Information Providers (HIP) to be able to share health records via a personal health records app
  • Build services for doctors or Health Information Users (HIUs) to view these records

Full list of platforms that have been integrated

Here are the integrations that have been authorised to fulfil all three responsibilities, according to the ABDM Sandbox website:

  1. MedMantra Health Information Management System by Apollo Hospitals
  2. Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) by MarSha Health: A cloud-based platform providing administrative support to hospitals
  3. DocOn Technologies: Health tech application
  4. DocPrime: Health locker application
  5. Driefcase: Health locker application
  6. Health for Doctors and Health App by Bajaj Finserv: Both are applications for allowing patients and doctors to manage appointments.
  7. Medixcel by 91Communications: A software for managing health data and administrative issues for hospitals
  8. CrelioHealth: A laboratory information management system
  9. BAHMNI by Thoughtworks India: Health Information Management System (HIMS)
  10. Verraton Health: Health locker application
  11. Centralised Laboratory Information Management Systems (CLIMS) by SRL Limited
  12. E-Sushrut of the Centre for Advanced Computing: HIMS
  13. E-Hospital of the National Informatics Centre: HIMS

Authorised to create ABHAs and develop services for HIPs to be able share their records:

  1. Indian Joint Registry by NEC software solutions: An IT-based registry of hip and knee joint surgeries taking place in India

Authorised to only create ABHAs:

  1. EkaCare: An app for storing health records and allowing appointments and test booking
  2. JioHealth Hub: An application for booking tests and doctors appointments
  3. Paytm: A digital payments app
  4. Practo: An app for teleconsults, booking and managing appointments
  5. ANM and EHR apps of the National Health Mission, Andhra Pradesh: Health apps for workers and citizens
  6. DigiLocker: Application to store government documents
  7. CPHC-NCD by the National Institute for Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW): An app used by health workers for disease surveillance
  8. E-Arogya by the National Health Mission: A government-owned health tech app for Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Apart from these platforms, the following entities have also been integrated with the ABDM; however, the NHA has not revealed specific details about the service provided, specific authorisation, etc:

  1. Raxa
  2. Doxper by InformDS Technologies Private
  3. National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP) Organization
  4. Central TB Division of the Health Ministry
  5. CoWIN platform by the Health Ministry

What is the step by step process to integrate with the ABDM?

According to the NHA’s website, agencies looking to integrate have to send a request, get access to the ABDM sandbox, integrate their Application Program Interfaces (which allow apps to interact with each other), showcase that to the NHA. and get certified to receive full integration.

A tender document released by the NHA for a self-assessment tool for potential integrators, provided more details about the sandbox process:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Stage 1: The Health Tech Committee (HTC) will shortlist applicants such as health service providers, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, etc. meeting the eligibility criteria for entry into the Sandbox.
  • Stage 2: Test design for 4 weeks
  • Stage 3: Application assessment for 3 weeks
  • Stage 4: Testing for up to 12 weeks.
  • Stage 5: Finally, the evaluation would take place over 4 weeks after which the participant can enter the live ABDM environment.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

The Asia-Pacific’s Digital Future: 2022 Outlook

Here's a look at the digital implications of last year's events on the Internet and the changes that will be felt for years to...

2 days ago

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ