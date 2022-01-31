wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Zomato continues investment spree by picking up stakes in AdOnMo and UrbanPiper, announces plans to float an NBFC subsidiary

The food delivery giant has earmarked $1 billion for investments, a sizeable chunk of which is reserved for quick commerce.

Published

Zomato

Zomato* has picked up a stake of 19.48 percent in Adonmo Pvt Ltd. for Rs. 112.29 crores, according to a disclosure filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange. The food delivery platform also acquired a 5 percent stake in UrbanPiper Technology Private Limited for a total of Rs. 37.39 crores, the filing added.

AdOnMo is an ad-tech company that is taking targeted digital advertising beyond personal devices to outdoor digital screens, as per Zomato.

“Growth in AdOnMo’s platform will help our food ordering and delivery business leverage new digital avenues for customer acquisition,” the company said.

Zomato also revealed that Deepinder Goyal, MD & CEO of Zomato, has an investment of $100,000 in Bace Fund LP, which picked up 13 percent in AdOnMo back in December 2019. Zomato clarified that it constitutes an insignificant portion of the fund and that the proposed investment is not a related-party transaction.

It described UrbanPiper as a B2B software platform that acts like a “middle layer” between restaurants and food ordering and delivery players.

Zomato, which also catalogues restaurants, has been on an acquisition spree recently as it tries to augment its growth in India. The company is one of the few start-ups to boast of a successful listing on the bourses but it has also invited public scrutiny of its financials, raising concerns about growth and profitability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Zomato will be floating an NBFC

“This is to further inform the exchange that the Board in its meeting held today also approved incorporation of wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as Non-Banking Finance Company,” read the filing.

The company has not revealed any details about the entity and its function but Economic Times reported that Zomato was in the process of obtaining the NBFC licence. The subsidiary will provide loans to its restaurant partners, ET added.

The company also informed the exchange that the name is being finalised and is awaiting approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The proposed authorised capital of the entity will be Rs. 10,00,00,000, as per the filing.

The low-down on Zomato’s investments

Zomato has been looking for ways to improve its finances ever since it went public. It shut down a host of international subsidiaries to clean up its books. It is betting on start-ups which can help it gain a foothold in the quick commerce space. The company has earmarked $1 billion for investment in the next couple of years.

Here’s a list of some of its investments:

Grofers: Zomato is hoping to reap benefits from the quick commerce (delivery of products in less than 30 minutes) category as it believes it to be “one of the most promising ones”. The company has invested $100 million in Grofers. Zomato decided against building the category once it experimented with its grocery business and shut it down following setbacks. “We are likely to invest more in this space in the near term,” Deepinder Goyal said at the time.

Curefit: The food delivery platform invested $100 million in fitness firm Curefit, acquiring a stake of 6.4 percent. The plan is to sell Fitso, its subsidiary, for $50 million and the rest will be done in cash. With this investment, Curefit became a unicorn in 2021 with a valuation of $1.5 billion, according to Livemint.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shiprocket: The company spent $75 million for an eight percent stake in Bigfoot Retail Solutions Pvt Ltd, the company behind Shiprocket. Goyal described Shiprocket as a B2B logistics-tech company that enables online commerce by providing shipping and fulfillment services to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and omni-channel sellers. “We are choosing to back a platform play for all D2C brands,” read the post.

Magicpin: An investment of $50 million in Samast Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of hyperlocal discovery platform Magicpin, was made for a 16 percent stake. “Magicpin has a network of 170,000+ paying merchants in categories including fashion, food, electronics, grocery, pharma, entertainment across 50 cities in India,” as stated in the post.

Hyperpure: A sum of more than $50 million has been kept aside for Hyperpure, to be used in the next 18-24 months. The company revealed that the revenue in Hyperpure grew by 49% QoQ to Rs 1.1 billion ($15 million) in the quarter which ended on September 30, 2021. Hyperpure is present in 8 cities and supplies to over 12,000 restaurants every month.

*Disclosure: The author was allotted shares in Zomato’s IPO.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ