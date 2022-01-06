wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Over 1.7 million WhatsApp accounts banned, latest compliance report shows

The report mandated by the IT Rules has revealed that in-app reporting by users rose in November 2021.

Published

WhatsApp’s latest compliance report shows that it blocked over 1.7 million accounts in the month of November. During that period, the app also received 602 user grievances through its grievance officer who has been appointed in accordance with the IT Rules.

WhatsApp takes action against problematic accounts for violating Indian law and its own community guidelines, according to the report. Under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, WhatsApp has to publish monthly compliance reports showing the number of grievances it received, the content it took down, and other details.

WhatsApp has become a medium for fake news leading to several instances of communal violence in India. The platform’s compliance reports indicate the amount of such content and how it is being moderated.

How WhatsApp knew which accounts to ban

The report revealed that exactly 1,759,000 accounts were banned by WhatsApp in November. The platforms said that it detected these accounts at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback like user reports and blocks.

This figure is lower than the corresponding number for October (2,069,000 accounts banned).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Grievance officer restored 36 WhatsApp accounts

The number of user grievances/reports (602) sent to WhatsApp declined from October when it received 500 grievances. Out of the grievances registered in November, WhatsApp acted on 36 of them, all of which were appeals from users to lift the ban on their accounts.

User grievances are categorised under various topics such as ‘safety’ which relates to grievances ‘that may be about abuse or harmful behaviour on the platform’.

Source: WhatsApp

Why have some user reports been reviewed but not listed as actioned? WhatsApp gave these reasons:

  • The user requires assistance from us to access their account.
  • The user requires assistance to use one of our features.
  • The user is writing to us to provide feedback regarding our service.
  • The user requests restoration of a banned account and the request is denied.
  • The reported account does not violate the laws of India or our Terms of Service.

‘N/A’ could signify a grievance/report where actioning an account is not applicable, and accounts are listed as actioned if they were banned or restored after a ban, the report said.

What the IT Rules 2021 require

The IT Rules require social media intermediaries like WhatsApp to:

  • Publish periodic compliance reports: These reports should be published every month and have details of complaints received, action taken, and “other relevant information”.
  • Appoint key managerial roles: Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform.
  • Proactively identify and take down content: This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types.
  • Disable content within 36 hours of government order: The Rules also ask intermediaries to provide information for verification of identity or assist any government agency for crime prevention and investigations no later than 72 hours of receiving a lawful order. They also have to preserve records of disabled content for 180 days.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ