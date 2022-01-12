wordpress blog stats
Video: Members Call on Key Takeaways from the Data Protection Bill 2021

Published

This video, from a members-only call we hosted on January 11, 2021, contains an overview of the Joint Parliamentary Committee report on the Data Protection Bill for businesses:

What we have covered

  • Obligations of Data Fiduciaries: Data fiduciaries will have to fulfill a list of obligations and adhere to limitations around processing personal data, or face penalties. What are the obligations, and how will they be penalized?
  • Age of consent for childrens’ data: Data fiduciaries can only process childrens’ data after consent from guardians. What oehr conditions will data fiduciaries need to fulfill?
  • Role of the Data Protection Officer: Data Fiduciaries will have to hire Data Protection Officers, who will be responsible for compliance with the Bill. What are the responsibilities of the DPO?
  • Data localization and cross-border transfers: All sensitive personal data must be stored in India and can be transferred outside only under specific circumstances. What are those circumstances?
  • Powers of the Data Protection Authority: A Data protection authority (DPA) will look into data breaches and ensure compliance with the provisions of the bill. What powers does the DPA have?
  • Protocol to follow around data breaches: When data breaches occur, data fiduciaries must inform the DPA within 72 hours of discovery. What other protocols does the bill set around data breaches?

Here is the presentation deck for your reference:

