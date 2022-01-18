wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Educational institutions can no longer partner with EdTech platforms to offer online degrees and diplomas

The UGC and AICTE reiterated the ground rules for offering online programmes, amid rising scrutiny of EdTech platforms.

Published

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have both issued notices ordering higher educational institutions to stop offering online diplomas and degrees in partnership with EdTech companies.

This is the latest attempt to rebuke the EdTech industry after Congress MP Karti Chidambaram brought up the predatory practices of EdTech companies in the Parliament in December, which was quickly followed by the Education Ministry issuing an advisory warning citizens to be careful while availing services of these companies. This reproach by the two top governing bodies of higher education harms the reputation of the programmes offered by edtech companies, which derive authenticity through partnerships with recognised institutions.

“Some universities and institutes are running programmes through edtech companies. Using a particular platform or a learning management system is different but many higher education institutes in India are outsourcing the running of their online courses to edtech firms. That kind of outsourcing or franchising is definitely not permitted,” an officer from AICTE told Economic Times.

What did UGC and AICTE say?

  1. UGC approval required for offering online programmes: Both the notices pointed out that Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) must first and foremost get UGC approval for offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes and online programmes.
  2. The approval comes with the stipulation that institutions do not enter into a franchise agreement: Secondly, the UGC grants approval for ODL and online programmes according to the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, which mandates that institutes should not offer these programmes under any franchise arrangement and that the institutes themselves are completely responsible for the programme, the UGC notice stated.
  3. EdTech companies advertising degree and diploma programmes: Contrary to these conditions, UGC and AICTE have both observed that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspapers, social media, television etc. that they are offering degree and diploma programmes in ODL and online modes in association with institutions recognised by the either UGC or AICTE, the notice read.
  4. Action will be taken against defaulting institutes and companies: The advertised degrees and diplomas are not permissible and action will be taken against defaulting EdTech companies as well as HEIs under applicable laws and regulations, UGC said.
  5. Students must also do due diligence: UGC also advised students to check the recognition and entitlement status of the advertised programmes on the UGC (DEB) website before enrolling in any course. Likewise, AICTE advised students to check its website for approved institutions and courses.

MediaNama has reached out to Byju’s, Unacademy, UpGrad, and Vedantu for comments and will update this post once we get a response.

EdTech’s bid to self-regulate

Amidst the rising scrutiny, fifteen of the top EdTech companies last week came together to form the India EdTech Consortium (IEC) under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Members of IEC will self-regulate by setting up a grievance redressal mechanism and adopting a Code of Conduct.

The Code of Conduct is expected to address issues such as:

  • Aggressive marketing practices
  • Financial services which are provided as part of edtech services
  • Communication to users and marketing
  • Misleading advertisements

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

5 days ago

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ