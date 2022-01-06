Twitter took action against 354 URLs between October and November: Report

Based on 24 grievances related to abuse and harassment between October 26 and November 25, 2021, Twitter took action against 354 pieces of content on the social media platform.

These figures are part of Twitter’s Transparency Report on user grievances and proactive monitoring of content. The number of complaints received in this period is nearly half the number that was received between September and October. The number of complaints received in November was less than one-fifth of the total complaints received in October.

Each user complaint we receive via the India Grievance channel is assessed under Twitter’s Terms of Service (TOS) and the Twitter Rules and any content that is determined to be in violation is actioned in line with our range of enforcement options. Where appropriate, we also assess whether the grievance meets local legal requirements for Twitter to action the reported content, based on a court order. Users generally have the option to appeal an enforcement action via our appeals process — Twitter

Twitter also took action on complaints related to ‘impersonation’ and ‘misinformation’

Besides addressing complaints related to abuse and harassment, Twitter took action against 117 pieces of content on the platform based on three grievances related to impersonation. It also removed 129 pieces of content based on seven grievances over misinformation.

“In addition to the above, we processed 70 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned 5 of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended,” Twitter said.

Worldwide, Twitter suspended 35,583 accounts that violated the platform’s rules on child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and similar content. The platform also removed 3,820 accounts that ‘promoted terrorism’.

What do the IT Rules specifically say?

Rule 4(d) of the Rules specify that Significant Social Media Intermediaries (who have more than 5 million users) must

publish periodic compliance report every month mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information as may be specified;

