Twitter took action against 354 URLs between October and November: Report

The legally required report gives a picture of which issues led to the most number of complaints from Twitter users.

Published

Based on 24 grievances related to abuse and harassment between October 26 and November 25, 2021, Twitter took action against 354 pieces of content on the social media platform.

These figures are part of Twitter’s Transparency Report on user grievances and proactive monitoring of content. The number of complaints received in this period is nearly half the number that was received between September and October. The number of complaints received in November was less than one-fifth of the total complaints received in October.

Each user complaint we receive via the India Grievance channel is assessed under Twitter’s Terms of Service (TOS) and the Twitter Rules and any content that is determined to be in violation is actioned in line with our range of enforcement options. Where appropriate, we also assess whether the grievance meets local legal requirements for Twitter to action the reported content, based on a court order. Users generally have the option to appeal an enforcement action via our appeals process — Twitter

Twitter also took action on complaints related to ‘impersonation’ and ‘misinformation’

Source: Twitter

Besides addressing complaints related to abuse and harassment, Twitter took action against 117 pieces of content on the platform based on three grievances related to impersonation. It also removed 129 pieces of content based on seven grievances over misinformation.

“In addition to the above, we processed 70 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned 5 of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended,” Twitter said.

Worldwide, Twitter suspended 35,583 accounts that violated the platform’s rules on child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and similar content. The platform also removed 3,820 accounts that ‘promoted terrorism’.

What do the IT Rules specifically say?

Rule 4(d) of the Rules specify that Significant Social Media Intermediaries (who have more than 5 million users) must

publish periodic compliance report every month mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information as may be specified;

Also read:

Discover more:
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

