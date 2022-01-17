wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch opposes direct overseas listing of Indian start-ups: Report

The organisation accused startups of trying to avoid India’s regulatory landscape by ‘flipping’ to foreign jurisdictions.

Published

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the political and cultural wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has opposed the direct listing of Indian unicorns in overseas markets without listing on domestic bourses, according to a report by Business Standard. The organisation argued that such listings lead to Indian authorities losing their ability to enforce oversight and tax the gains accrued by businesses built in the country, the report added.

Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convener of SJM, said that initial public offerings of Zomato, PayTM, and Nykaa, prove that Indian capital markets do not lack depth. He said the argument that the Indian capital market lacks liquidity is misplaced as Zomato’s IPO saw over 33 percent of anchor investors from India, Business Standard reported.

“Swadeshi Jagran Manch is deeply concerned to note that a huge number of unicorns, which have grown in the last one decade, have either flipped abroad or have been incorporated overseas,” Mahajan said.

SJM’s remarks are indicative of RSS’s stance on various policy measures under consideration of the Indian government. India’s ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party, is an affiliate of RSS which means that the latter possibly holds tremendous sway over policy decisions.

‘Detrimental to India’s economic interests’

Mahajan said that the law does not permit direct listing of Indian companies on foreign bourses without listing domestically first, as per a report in NDTV.

“However, if the startups are allowed to list their shares overseas, it may be detrimental to India’s economic interests in general and will adversely affect the exchequer and will have an impact worse than even the flipping,” he said.

What is flipping? Flipping refers to domestic startups housing their shareholding, intellectual property (IP) and at times even other assets in a firm overseas, and relegating the local entity to a subsidiary.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some of the preferred destinations include Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom, NDTV wrote in its report. Mahajan charged that unicorns flip on the insistence of the foreign investors who want to avoid the Indian regulatory landscape.

‘Loss to exchequer is to be avoided’

Mahajan said that the country needs a mechanism where foreign stock exchanges will have to administer Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and investors will need PAN registration in order to offset loss to the exchequer, the report added.

RSS’ objections to burgeoning tech industry

“There are efforts to institute anarchy in the country. and technology is adding fuel to the fire,” Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the RSS, had said in a speech on October 15 last year, urging the government to regulate content on OTT platforms, cryptocurrencies as well as narcotics.

In his speech at the Nagpur headquarters of the RSS, the Sangh leader flagged that kids increasingly have unregulated access to OTT content. Bhagwat also pointed out that currencies such as Bitcoin are not regulated by any country or law, and hence must be urgently regulated.

“What kinds of images are shown on OTT platforms? After Corona, kids have mobile phones, they also watch online. What they see and what they don’t is not regulated […] There are different kinds of addictive drugs that are coming, people are increasingly falling into drug habits […] Currencies like Bitcoin – which country, which laws have oversight over it, I don’t know. Keeping these issues in mind, the government must issue regulations for the benefit of society.” — Mohan Bhagwat said.

Ball is now in lawmakers’ court: SJM

Mahajan had tweeted “I call upon people of this country to #boycottAmazon.” after a Reuters investigation revealed that Amazon India copied top-selling products systematically using data that is not available to other sellers and manipulating search results to promote these products over those of competitors.

Why is no one questioning the company? In a follow-up tweet, Mahajan added: “Happy that when Amazon lies, ppl are questioning them in US. In India they have been lying, lying and lying, but no body qns them. Perhaps ₹8456 crores play trick,” referring to the recent bribery allegations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

4 days ago

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ