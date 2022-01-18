Announcing Speakers, Agenda and Reading List: Decoding India’s Data Protection Bill; Jan 19-20 #Ad

We have a stellar line-up for speakers, and as always, a great set of attendees, over 250 of them, for MediaNama’s discussion on “Decoding India’s Data Protection Bill”, being held on January 19th and 20th, 2022. The Data Protection Bill is expected to become an Act very soon, after being passed in Parliament, and in this discussion, we intend to explain how it impacts companies and the data they collect, and citizens and how their data is collected and processed, the independence and functioning of the Data Protection Authority, government access to data, as well as the impact of cross border flow restrictions, especially on India’s SAAS and BPO sectors. MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Meta, Flipkart, Google and Star India, and in partnership with ADIF.

To attend, register today and block your calendars. Please consider this a final call.

The Agenda

Decoding India’s Data Protection Bill

Day 1: Jan 19, 2021

02:00 PM – 02:45 PM: Opening Keynote Address by Ritesh Pandey, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) , Member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019.

03:00 PM – 04:30 PM: Obligations of Data Fiduciaries

Session Chair: To be finalized

Speakers: Nehaa Chaudhari (Ikigai Law), Ulrika Dellrud (Chief Privacy Officer, PayU), Uthara Ganesh (Head of Public Policy, Snap India) and Udbhav Tewari (Public Policy Advisor, Mozilla)

04:45 PM – 06:00 PM: Cross border data flows

Session Chair: Prasanto Roy (Public Policy Advisor)

Speakers: Ashish Aggarwal (VP & Head of Public Policy, NASSCOM), Jyotsna Jayaram (Partner, Trilegal), Rahul Sharma (Founder, The Perspective and Grade Ace) and Sijo Kuruvilla George (Executive Director, ADIF)

Day 2: Jan 20, 2021

02:00 PM – 03:00 PM: Powers of the Data Protection Authority

Session Chair: S. Chandrasekhar (Head – Digital and Cyber Practice, K&S Partners)

Speakers: Renuka Sane (Associate Professor, NIPFP), Smriti Parsheera (Lawyer and Public Policy Researcher, NIPFP) and Alok Prasanna Kumar (Co-founder and Lead, Vidhi Karnataka)

03:15 PM – 04:30 PM: User Rights and the Data Protection Law

Session Chair: Manish (Senior Research Associate, Centre for Policy Research)

Speakers: Vrinda Bhandari (Independent Legal Practitioner, Supreme Court of India), Amber Sinha (Executive Director, Center for Internet and Society) and Lalit Panda (Senior Resident Fellow, Public Law Team, Vidhi Center for Legal Policy)

04:45 PM – 06:00 PM: Government Access to Data

Session Chair: Vaneesha Jain (Associate Partner, Saikrishna & Associates)

Speakers: Anushka Jain (Associate Counsel, Surveillance & Transparency, Internet Freedom Foundation), Saikat Datta (Founding Partner, DeepStrat) and Jhalak Kakkar (Executive Director, Center for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi)

As this is an invite-only conference, don’t forget to register to attend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Reading List

JPC Report and Data Protection Bill 2021 [read]

Guides & Summaries



MediaNama’s White Papaer on the Data Protection Bill [read]

A Complete Guide To The Data Protection Bill, 2021 [read]

A Complete Guide To The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [read]

Obligations of Data Fiduciaries

Summary of obligations of data fiduciaries [read]

#NAMA: Data Protection Bill Needs To Clearly Differentiate Between Data Fiduciaries And Processors [read]

#NAMA: Impact Of Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, On Companies [read]

What To Do With Violators Of Privacy Laws? Examining Criminal Sanctions, Fines, And More #PrivacyNama2021 [read]

Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Looking At Social Media Intermediaries And Significant Data Fiduciaries [read]

Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Considering Consent And Offences [read]

#NAMA: Issues With The Consent Framework For Healthcare Data Under The Personal Data Protection Bill [read]

#NAMA: Personal Data Protection Bill Needs To Work On Basic Definitions To Cater To The Healthcare Sector [read]

Impact Of The Data Protection Bill On Fintech Sector And Aligning Financial Laws With It [read]

Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Considering Its Impact On Housing Societies [read]

Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Considering Impact On The Healthcare Sector [read]

How Will India’s Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 Impact Schools? [read]

#NAMA: Issues With Classification Of Data In The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [read]

Cross Border Data Flows

PrivacyNama 2021: What it means to have ‘adequate’ data protections in the eyes of the EU [read]

Summary of data localisation norms and restrictions on cross border data transfer [read]

Consumer Impact Assessment of Data Localisation [download]

Data Localisation: India’s Double Edged Sword? [download]

Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Considering Data Localisation And Its Effects On Payments [read]

Ease The Restrictions On Cross-Border Transfer Of Personal Data: DSCI, CIPL On Personal Data Protection Bill [read]

India’s Data Localisation Policies Have Hidden Objective And This Is Affecting Its Growth: Study [read]

#NAMA: DSCI’s Rama Vedashree On How The Personal Data Protection Bill Affects Cloud Service Providers [read]

Data Localisation Might Result In A Negative GDP: SFLC.in Responds To MEITY’s Questions On The Data Protection Bill [read]

‘Data Localisation Has Legal And Economic Benefits’: IT For Change Responds To MEITY’s Questions On The Data Protection Bill [read]

Google CEO Writes To MeitY Defending Cross-Border Data Transfer: Report [read]

Powers of the Data Protection Authority

PrivacyNama Interview: Raymund Liboro, Privacy Commissioner Of Philippines [watch]

PrivacyNama Interview: Marit Hansen, State Data Protection Commissioner Of Schleswig-Holstein In Germany [watch]

PrivacyNama 2021: What Makes An Effective Data Protection Authority Tick? [read]

PrivacyNama 2021: When Should A Complaint Be Escalated To A Data Protection Authority? [read]

Summary of powers of the Data Protection Authority (DPA) [read]

An Arduous Task Lies Ahead Of India’s Proposed Data Protection Regulator [read]

Regulatory Governance Under The PDP Bill: A Powerful Ship With An Unchecked Captain? [read]

Designing an Effective Data Protection Regulator [read]

How processes of natural justice should be codified within the legal and regulatory framework of the proposed DPA [read].

User Rights and the Data Protection Law

Summary of rights of individuals [read]

#NAMA: Issues With Inferred Data And Non-Personal Data In The PDP Bill 2019 [read]

India’s Privacy Law Needs To Incorporate Rights Against The Machine [read]

Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Will It Rid Us Of Pesky And Creepy Ads? [read]

#NAMA: Looking At How Well The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Protects User Rights [read]

#NAMAprivacy: Ownership Of Data, Impact On Businesses, Data Portability & Erasure [read]

All About Roadies Winner Ashutosh Kaushik’s Right To Be Forgotten Plea At Delhi High Court [read]

Personal data of children [read]

Reporting of data breaches [read]

Lower Age Of Consent To Allow Children To Benefit From Technology: MP Ritesh Pandey On Data Protection Bill 2021 [read]

Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Protecting Children’s Data Online [read]

Government Access to Data

Summary of powers of the government and government access to data [read]

Parliament Should Have Been Given Oversight On Government Exemptions: MP Gaurav Gogoi On Data Protection Bill 2021 [read]

Powers Granted To State In Data Protection Bill Inconsistent With Puttaswamy Judgement: MP Vivek Tankha [read]

Data Protection Bill Is Orwellian In Nature, JPC Did Not Function Properly: MPs Derek O’Brien, Mahua Moitra [read]

Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh Issues Dissent Note On Exemptions Given To The Government In PDP Bill [read]

#NAMA: Issues Around Surveillance In The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 [read]

Does The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Protect Citizens’ Privacy From Government Surveillance? [read]

#NAMA: Improving The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, To Safeguard Against Surveillance [read]

Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019: Looking At Use Of Video Recordings, Facial Recognition Software And Drones By Police [read]

Delhi Police Recommends Relaxing Of Restrictions On Investigative Agencies In The Data Protection Bill [read]

Further reading

Data Protection Bill Has Changed Fundamentally From 2019 Version, Needs Consultations: IAMAI [read]

Summary: Role of data protection officers [read]

Summary: Non-Personal Data (NPD) [read]

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here. In case you’d like to support this discussion or others like it, please let us know here.