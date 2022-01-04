Want to buy more than two .in domains? You will now need approval from NIXI CEO

Entities looking to bulk register .in domains will now require approval from the CEO of the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), according to a notice issued by the authority on December 28. NIXI is the government-appointed authority responsible for managing .in domains.

According to the notice, written approval from the CEO is required in the following two scenarios:

Individual registrants looking to register more than two domains Registered accredited company looking to register more than a hundred domains

The request must be submitted ceo@nixi.in, NIXI said.

In case the above guidelines are not followed by registrars, NIXI has the right to disallow or disconnect the domains and initiate a process for de-accreditation of the concerned registrar, the notice stated.

While at first, this new requirement appears to be a red tape that will unduly impact individual registrants, for whom the threshold of bulk buying is particularly low, NIXI clarifies that any approval will be provided within 24 hours of submission of request irrespective of weekly off or holiday.

Important questions that remain unanswered

What’s the reason behind this new process? NIXI does not explain the rationale behind the new process but a possible reason could be the prevention of domain squatting. Who should submit the request? Currently, most individual buyers purchase domains through registrars like GoDaddy or Bluehost. It is not explicit if the buyers themselves have to request approval or the registrars will do so on behalf of the buyers. MediaNama has reached out to GoDaddy and Bluehost seeking clarifications and will update this report once we get them. What details to submit when asking for approval? NIXI also does not mention what details will have to be submitted when requesting approval. It merely provides an email address to which requests have to be sent. Is this an automated process? The 24-hour timeline regardless of holiday time suggests that the approval might be an automated process rather than requiring actual human verification, but if that’s the case why is the notice explicit in saying that the approval of the CEO is required? What are the grounds for denial? There is no clarity from NIXI on why an approval request might be denied.

MediaNama has reached out to NIXI and has filed an RTI seeking answers to these questions.

Also Read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.