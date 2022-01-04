wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Want to buy more than two .in domains? You will now need approval from NIXI CEO

The new requirement brings with it several questions around the rationale and exact procedure involved.

Published

Entities looking to bulk register .in domains will now require approval from the CEO of the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), according to a notice issued by the authority on December 28. NIXI is the government-appointed authority responsible for managing .in domains.

According to the notice, written approval from the CEO is required in the following two scenarios:

  1. Individual registrants looking to register more than two domains
  2. Registered accredited company looking to register more than a hundred domains

The request must be submitted ceo@nixi.in, NIXI said.

In case the above guidelines are not followed by registrars, NIXI has the right to disallow or disconnect the domains and initiate a process for de-accreditation of the concerned registrar, the notice stated.

While at first, this new requirement appears to be a red tape that will unduly impact individual registrants, for whom the threshold of bulk buying is particularly low, NIXI clarifies that any approval will be provided within 24 hours of submission of request irrespective of weekly off or holiday.

Important questions that remain unanswered

  1. What’s the reason behind this new process? NIXI does not explain the rationale behind the new process but a possible reason could be the prevention of domain squatting.
  2. Who should submit the request? Currently, most individual buyers purchase domains through registrars like GoDaddy or Bluehost. It is not explicit if the buyers themselves have to request approval or the registrars will do so on behalf of the buyers. MediaNama has reached out to GoDaddy and Bluehost seeking clarifications and will update this report once we get them.
  3. What details to submit when asking for approval? NIXI also does not mention what details will have to be submitted when requesting approval. It merely provides an email address to which requests have to be sent.
  4. Is this an automated process? The 24-hour timeline regardless of holiday time suggests that the approval might be an automated process rather than requiring actual human verification, but if that’s the case why is the notice explicit in saying that the approval of the CEO is required?
  5. What are the grounds for denial? There is no clarity from NIXI on why an approval request might be denied.

MediaNama has reached out to NIXI and has filed an RTI seeking answers to these questions.

Also Read

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ