wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

What did Twitter do to get its ban revoked in Nigeria?

The platform was restored after it reportedly agreed to satisfy all six of the Nigerian government’s demands.

Published

The Nigerian government lifted the six-month ban on Twitter after the micro-blogging platform agreed to meet all the conditions set out by the government, TechCrunch reported citing a statement made by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, chairman of the Technical Committee Nigeria–Twitter Engagement.

The government in June last year announced that it had indefinitely suspended Twitter’s activities in the country days after the social media platform removed a post of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened violent retaliation against a southeastern secessionist group following attacks on public property. The government cited “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence” as the reason for the ban.

The ban received backlash from freedom of speech activists and some pointed out how it could backfire by hurting the country’s economy. Many Nigerian users eventually resorted to using virtual private networks (VPNs) to bypass the ban.

In revoking the ban, the Nigerian government said:
“The new global reality is that digital platforms and their operators wield enormous influence over the fabric of our society, social interaction and economic choices. These platforms can be used as either a tool or a weapon. Therefore, our action is a deliberate attempt to recalibrate our relationship with Twitter to achieve the maximum mutual benefits for our nation without jeopardizing the justified interests of the Company. Our engagement has been very respectful, cordial, and successful.”

Why was Twitter restored?

According to the statement issued by Abdullahi, Twitter was restored after it met the following demands:

  1. Register a legal entity in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022
  2. Appoint a designated country representative
  3. Cooperate with the Nigerian government to regulate content and harmful tweets by enrolling Nigeria in its portal for direct communications between government officials and Twitter staff
  4. Comply with applicable local tax obligations
  5. Act with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws
  6. Develop Code of Conduct in line with global best practices

While Twitter has not confirmed if it has indeed accepted these demands, the company tweeted:

“We are pleased that Twitter has been restored for everyone in Nigeria. Our mission in Nigeria & around the world, is to serve the public conversation. We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation.”

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

20 hours ago

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

4 days ago

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

4 days ago

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ