India’s Data Protection Bill 2021 has been tabled in Parliament, and is anticipated to become the Data Protection Act soon. All businesses that collect customer data will be heavily shaken up by this legislation. Do you understand how your company will be impacted? Are your clients prepared for this transformation? What happens next?

MediaNama’s members call will help you understand the Data Protection Bill so you can achieve compliance and avoid penalties.

Title: Key takeaways from the Data Protection Bill 2021

Date: 11th January, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM IST

If you subscribe now, you will receive an invite for joining the call, which we will send to subscribers in the first week of January.

What we will cover

Obligations of Data Fiduciaries: Data fiduciaries will have to fulfill a list of obligations and adhere to limitations around processing personal data, or face penalties. What are the obligations, and how will they be penalized?

Data fiduciaries will have to fulfill a list of obligations and adhere to limitations around processing personal data, or face penalties. What are the obligations, and how will they be penalized? Age of consent for childrens’ data: Data fiduciaries can only process childrens’ data after consent from guardians. What oehr conditions will data fiduciaries need to fulfill?

Data fiduciaries can only process childrens’ data after consent from guardians. What oehr conditions will data fiduciaries need to fulfill? Role of the Data Protection Officer: Data Fiduciaries will have to hire Data Protection Officers, who will be responsible for compliance with the Bill. What are the responsibilities of the DPO?

Data Fiduciaries will have to hire Data Protection Officers, who will be responsible for compliance with the Bill. What are the responsibilities of the DPO? Data localization and cross-border transfers: All sensitive personal data must be stored in India and can be transferred outside only under specific circumstances. What are those circumstances?

All sensitive personal data must be stored in India and can be transferred outside only under specific circumstances. What are those circumstances? Powers of the Data Protection Authority: A Data protection authority (DPA) will look into data breaches and ensure compliance with the provisions of the bill. What powers does the DPA have?

Protocol to follow around data breaches: When data breaches occur, data fiduciaries must inform the DPA within 72 hours of discovery. What other protocols does the bill set around data breaches?

You need to subscribe to MediaNama to participate in this call.

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a presentation, where we will explain the key regulations of the Data Protection Bill 2021, followed by a Q&A, in which all members can ask questions and/or debate issues.

Subscribe to MediaNama to attend this call. If you want your team aligned on Indian tech policy at large, you may also consider a group subscription.