Members Call Announcement: Web3 and the Metaverse

What is Web3? What is the metaverse? How does the metaverse relate to Web3? What about NFTs and smart contracts? To answer all your questions about the future of the internet, MediaNama is organizing a Members-Only Call on Web3 and the Metaverse.

MediaNama’s Members Call will help you understand the key concepts behind Web3 and the Metaverse.

Title: Web3 and the Metaverse

Date: 8th February, 2022

Time: 2 PM IST

If you subscribe now, you will receive an invite for joining the call, which we will send to subscribers later this week.

What we will cover

What is the metaverse?

What is the decentralized web?

What kinds of experiences are possible in the metaverse?

Who will own or run the metaverse?

What kinds of economic opportunities does the metaverse create?

How will this space be regulated?

What are Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) and how do they work?

How are Metaverse and NFTs related?

How are Web3 and metaverse related?

What are the major criticisms of web3?

What are DAOs?

What’s the difference between metaverse and VR?

What are some examples of Web3 applications?

What are smart contracts and how do they work?

You need to subscribe to MediaNama to participate in this call.

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a presentation, where we will explain key concepts behind Web3 and the Metaverse followed by an Q&A, in which all members can ask questions and/or debate issues.

Subscribe to MediaNama to attend this call. If you want your team aligned on Indian tech policy at large, you may also consider a group subscription.