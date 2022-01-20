wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Reliance Jio makes good on spectrum dues as it gears up for 5G auctions: Report

Unlike its competitors, the Indian telco hasn’t availed the government’s relief measures and has opted to pre-pay instead.

Published

India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, has coughed up Rs. 30,791 crores to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards dues on spectrum purchased before March 2021, according to a report in Business Standard. The company was supposed to settle these liabilities in annual instalments from financial year 2022-23 to FY35, the report added.

The total sum concerns interest accrued on spectrum purchased between 2014-2016 as well as spectrum acquired through a right-to-use agreement with Bharti Airtel in 2021. The dues would have carried an interest of nearly 10 per cent, but Jio will now be able to save Rs. 1,200 crores on interest payments every year, the report said.

The news comes at a time when telecom operators are in a precarious financial position owing to which they are not able to service their payment obligations. Reliance Jio’s decision to clear its dues as others opt for a moratorium may aid the company in raising funds for the 5G auctions.

Jio’s pending dues

The company still has to clear spectrum dues when it acquired spectrum in the 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands for a total of Rs 57,123 crore last year. The company has an outstanding Rs. 37,184 crore after shelling out Rs 19,939 crore upfront, the report revealed.

“Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) had executed the first tranche of prepayment in October 2021 pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction in the year 2016,” the company said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What about Jio’s competitors?

Bharti Airtel paid Rs. 15,519 crores to the DoT in December 2021 which concerns deferred liabilities arising from the acquisition of spectrum in 2014, the company said in a press release.

The company had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum (including Telenor spectrum) for a consideration of INR 19,051 crores in the 2014 auction. It estimates that the prepayment will likely result in interest cost savings of at least Rs. 3,400 crores, the release revealed. Bharti Airtel has secured a moratorium on AGR and spectrum dues as it owes Rs. 25,000 crores in AGR dues and Rs 75,000 crore for spectrum bought since 2012, The Hindu BusinessLine reported.

Vodafone-Idea, on the other hand, approved the conversion of the full amount of interest arising out of the company’s spectrum auction installments and AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues into equity. It turned the Indian government into a majority stakeholder with 35.8 percent in India’s third-largest telecom company.

The government said that it has no intentions to meddle in the management of the company and will exit the business once it stabilises its financial position. The DoT came out with a relief package which offered telcos the option of a four-year moratorium on spectrum and AGR dues to support the distressed sector. Airtel and Jio availed the measures provided by the government and opted for the prepayments of their spectrum dues, respectively.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

7 days ago

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ