Internet shutdowns cost India $582.8 million in 2021: Report

Repeated internet shutdowns exacted a heavy price from India in 2021, with roughly 60 million users affected.

Published

There has been a total of 317.5 hours of internet shutdowns in India in 2021 which cost the country a total of $582.8 million (or 58.28 crores), according to research by Top10VPN.com.

Overall, India is among the top three countries where the cost of internet shutdowns is the highest. This research sourced incidences of internet outages from Netblocks’ real-time graphic data and SFLC.in’s Internet Shutdown Tracker. Top10VPN said that the economic cost of internet shutdown is calculated using the Netblocks and the Internet Society’s Cost of Shutdown Tool, which is based on the Brookings Institution method.

Internet suspension has unofficially become standard operating procedure during public unrest or violence in India. Increasingly, state and central government bodies are relying on internet suspensions, creating communication blackouts in conflict-ridden areas.

 Biggest economic hit from outages in Kashmir

The Indian government again imposed more costly internet outages than almost any other nation. The biggest economic hit came from throttling internet speeds in Kashmir, where authorities finally restored normal internet access in February after 18 months — Top10VPN

The website said that the internet was intentionally slowed down to 2G speeds which rendered the internet ‘functionally near-useless’. This caused “education and business to suffer during a pandemic that made everyone more dependent on reliable internet access”.

Source: Top10VPN

Some recent internet shutdowns in India

  • In December, mobile internet and bulk SMS services were restored in the Mon district of Nagaland after over 12 hours of shutdown, amidst violence in the area
  • Maharashtra government imposed restrictions on mobile internet and SMS services in the Amravati district, after unrest in the area.
  • Rajasthan government shut down the internet in various districts to curb cheating during the administrative services examination being held in the state in October.
  • Kashmir saw restrictions on mobile internet services amidst civilian killings in October.
  • Haryana government restricted mobile internet services in at least three districts of Haryana in view of the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal in September.

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

1 day ago

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

1 day ago

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

