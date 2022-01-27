wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Mobile internet blocked in Kashmir on Republic Day but no order made public

Government order for shutting down the Internet in Kashmir was not made public, in violation of guidelines laid down by Supreme Court

Published

Mobile internet was shutdown across all districts of Kashmir early morning yesterday, Aakash Hassan an independent reporter in the valley confirmed to MediaNama. While the internet was restored by 4PM, no official order regarding the same was made public by the J&K Home department. Meanwhile fixed line and phone services were not impacted, Hassan said.

Attempts by MediaNama to contact the Inspector General of Police and the Principal Home Secretary of the State went unanswered. In its 2020 judgement in the Anuradha Bhasin case challenging the internet shutdown in the State, the Supreme Court had laid down that all internet shutdown orders need to be made accessible to the public so that they may be challenged.

In the judgement, the apex court had also held that internet was crucial as a medium to exercise fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution.

“We declare that the freedom of speech and expression and the freedom to practice any profession or carry on any trade, business or occupation over the medium of internet enjoys constitutional protection under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 19(1)(g),” the judgement said.

What are the legal provisions for internet shutdowns?

Apart from asking that shutdown orders be made public, the SC had also ordered that the shutdowns be implemented keeping in mind proportionality, and should not extend beyond the duration necessary. Subsequently the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services Rules passed in November 2020 laid down provisions for

  • Only the Secretary of the State (independently or under instruction from the Secretary under Ministry of Home Affairs) to order internet shutdowns.
  • 15 days of validity for such an order at a time
  • Formation of review committee after the internet suspension

The most recent internet shutdowns in India

On January 13th, internet services were shutdown in Itanagar district, Arunachal Pradesh for 48 hours after a youth association declared a State-wide ‘Bandh’.

In December 2021 mobile internet and bulk SMS services were restored in the Mon district of Nagaland after over 12 hours of shutdown, amidst violence in the area

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In October 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a shutdown of internet services in the Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur districts, in the wake of violence that broke out during a farmers’ protest.
In September 2021, internet services were restricted in Kashmir, after the death of a separatist leader.
The same month, Rajasthan government suspended internet and SMS services in 5 districts to curb cheating during the REET 2021 exams.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ