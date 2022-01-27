wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

HNIs shifting crypto assets abroad amidst regulatory uncertainty, but is this legal?

The lack of norms makes it difficult to judge the legality of crypto transfers abroad, lawyers speaking to MediaNama noted.

Published

High net-worth individuals (HNIs) are transferring their crypto assets to wallets outside of India amidst the regulatory uncertainty prevailing in the country, Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

This is the latest ramification of the Indian government delaying the introduction of the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, which was supposed to be tabled in the parliament in December 2021 but was pushed to the Budget Session, which starts next week. However, reports are suggesting that the Bill may once again be delayed as the government continues to hold more consultations with stakeholders.

Although transferring to wallets outside India may lead to losses since crypto assets trade a premium here, HNIs are willing to take the hit, a tax advisor told ET

Is the transfer of crypto assets abroad allowed?

  • No clear norms: “The governing law is FEMA. The norms are clear for stocks and money, but not for crypto, on which interpretations may vary. The RBI has stated that virtual currency is not currency under FEMA and that no guidelines have been framed for virtual currency under FEMA,” Jaideep Desai, Nishith Desai Associates told MediaNama.
  • Determining the location of crypto is not straightforward, but some countries use the location of the owner: Since crypto is part of a global distributed ledger, determining its location is not straightforward, Desai added. “Interpreting some case-law, it may be possible to take a view that the situs of the crypto is where the owner resides. This principle has been applied by courts in India for intellectual property, and by a UK court in the context of crypto,” Desai explained.

“Due to these ambiguities, there is an urgent need for Parliament or the RBI to clarify the treatment of crypto under FEMA, so people can plan their affairs accordingly.” – Jaideep Desai

  • RBI could view it as a transfer of money: Adding a word of caution, Anirudh Rastogi, Managing Partner at Ikigai Law, told MediaNama:

“The RBI could possibly take a view that transfer of cryptos across borders is akin to transfer of money, even though the RBI so far does not treat and regulate cryptos as money. Such a view, while open to challenge, could be problematic for the industry because cross-border movement of money is only permitted through banks and is subject to various FEMA requirements.”

  • Depending on the threshold: “This could violate FEMA regulations if crypto-assets worth more than $250,000 are transferred during a year,” Siddharth Sogani, founder of CREBACO, a cryptocurrency research firm, told ET.

Also Read

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Will defining crypto assets as capital assets have an impact on their operation in India?

While the market reality of popular crypto-assets like Bitcoin may undergo little change, the same can't be said for stablecoins.

January 13, 2022

News

Addressing the taxation and money laundering concerns associated with crypto-assets

Bringing transactions related to crypto-assets within the tax net could make matters less fuzzy.

January 10, 2022

News

Crypto-assets: A challenge to India’s strong exchange control laws

Loopholes in FEMA and the decentralised nature of crypto-assets point to a need for effective regulations.

January 10, 2022

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ