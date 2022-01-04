Google took down 61,114 content pieces in November, compliance report for India shows

Google received 26,087 complaints from users and removed 61,114 pieces of content based on those complaints in November, the company said in its monthly transparency report. In addition, Google also removed 3,75,468 pieces of content in November as a result of automated detection.

When compared to 3,85,509 pieces of content in October, there has been a slight decrease in removals through automated detection. Similar to previous reports, Google mentioned that the reported content has been removed from “all its platforms”, but does not specify which platforms are covered by the report.

For the automated detection process, Google uses —

Location data of the sender or creator of the content

Location of account creation

IP address at the time of video upload

User phone number

Most complaints received and removed on copyright infringements

Around 25,013 complaints (95.9% of the total complaints) received were related to copyright-related issues. “Some requests may allege infringement of intellectual property rights, while others claim violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation,” said Google in the report.

Based on those complaints, Google removed 60,387 contents on copyright infringement making it 98.8% of the total content removed.

What do the IT Rules say?

Rule 4(d) of the Rules specify that Significant Social Media Intermediaries (who have more than 50 lakh users) must:

publish periodic compliance report every month mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information as may be specified.

“To allow sufficient time for data processing and validation, there will be a two-month lag for reporting,” Google had said in its June report, adding that it would include more granular data in subsequent reports.

