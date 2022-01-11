Final Call: Key Takeaways from the Data Protection Bill 2021; January 11, 2022, 2:30PM

This is a FINAL CALL for our Members Call at 2:30 PM today on “Key Takeaways from the Data Protection Bill 2021”.

You may subscribe to MediaNama to participate in this call. If you are a Member, please check your inbox for an invite.

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a comprehensive presentation in which we will explain the key regulations of the Data Protection Bill 2021, followed by a Q&A session where all members can ask questions and/or debate issues.

Here’s what we’ll cover:

Obligations of Data Fiduciaries: Data fiduciaries will have to fulfill a list of obligations and adhere to limitations around processing personal data, or face penalties. What are the obligations, and how will they be penalized?

Data fiduciaries will have to fulfill a list of obligations and adhere to limitations around processing personal data, or face penalties. What are the obligations, and how will they be penalized? Age of consent for childrens’ data: Data fiduciaries can only process childrens’ data after consent from guardians. What other conditions will data fiduciaries need to fulfill?

Data fiduciaries can only process childrens’ data after consent from guardians. What other conditions will data fiduciaries need to fulfill? Role of the Data Protection Officer: Data Fiduciaries will have to hire Data Protection Officers, who will be responsible for compliance with the Bill. What are the responsibilities of the DPO?

Data Fiduciaries will have to hire Data Protection Officers, who will be responsible for compliance with the Bill. What are the responsibilities of the DPO? Data localization and cross-border transfers: All sensitive personal data must be stored in India and can be transferred outside only under specific circumstances. What are those circumstances?

All sensitive personal data must be stored in India and can be transferred outside only under specific circumstances. What are those circumstances? Powers of the Data Protection Authority: A Data protection authority (DPA) will look into data breaches and ensure compliance with the provisions of the bill. What powers does the DPA have?

A Data protection authority (DPA) will look into data breaches and ensure compliance with the provisions of the bill. What powers does the DPA have? Protocol to follow around data breaches: When data breaches occur, data fiduciaries must inform the DPA within 72 hours of discovery. What other protocols does the bill set around data breaches?

MediaNama Members would have received an invitation to RSVP in their inbox. In case you haven’t received it, please check your spam folder. If you still can’t find it, please let us know at hello@medianama.com.

In case you’re not a MediaNama Member, do consider subscribing here to support our work. We’d also love to get feedback on what other subjects we can do a call on, so if you have any ideas, please do leave us a comment.