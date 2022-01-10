wordpress blog stats
Event Announcement: Decoding India’s Data Protection Bill; January 19-20 #Ad

Published

Decoding India's Data Protection Bill, 19-20 January

Does your business collect and process customer personal data? Do you know how the Data Protection Bill 2021 is going to impact your business? What are the do’s and don’ts?

MediaNama is pleased to announce Decoding India’s Data Protection Bill, a two-day event, focusing on key themes related to the Data Protection Bill 2021 and its impact on businesses.

Title: Decoding the Data Protection Bill
Date: 19th and 20th January, 2022
Time: 2pm IST to 6pm IST
Link: Register here to attend

In case you’d like to sponsor this discussion or others like it, let us know here.

What we will cover: This event is aimed at helping you make sense of the Data Protection Bill 2021 with key insights from experts including lawyers, policy professionals and lawmakers. Through this discussion, we will examine:

  • Obligations of Data Fiduciaries: Is the new Data Protection Bill not doing enough to keep data fiduciaries in check, or does it go a step too far?
  • Cross-border Data Flows: Are data localization requirements suggested in the bill critical to India’s sovereignty, or will they harm the open internet?
  • Powers of the Data Protection Authority: Has the Data Protection Authority been given the independence it needs to undertake its responsibilities, or will it just be a puppet of the government?
  • User rights and the Data Protection Law: Will the bill succeed in ensuring users’ right to privacy, or has that aim been punctured by exemptions?
  • Government access to data: Will the ‘just, fair, reasonable and proportionate’ criteria for government exemptions be enough to ensure the privacy of citizens, or just provide cover for government misuse?

Why we are doing this: After almost two years, the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report on Data protection Bill 2021 was tabled in both houses of the Parliament last month. This bill is anticipated to become India’s Data Protection Act soon, so it’s crucial to hone in on this version of the bill.

MediaNama’s subscribers get priority access to our events and need not apply. You can subscribe here to support our work.

This is an invite-only conference, so don’t forget to register to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the provided application form.

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. You’ll receive a separate email confirming your participation before 17th January, 2022.
  • Your registration entitles you to attend any or all sessions on both days.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here. In case you’d like to support this discussion or others like it, please let us know here.

Written By

Reporter at MediaNama. Email: nishant@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

