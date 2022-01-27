Data Protection Bill: Restrictions on cross-border data transfer will hurt Indian start-ups that depend on global tools #NAMA

“There is certainly a lot of awareness lacking especially among small companies and young companies on how [the Data Protection Bill] is going to impact them. Most of the popular discourse has been around the rights part of the issue. There needs to be a much stronger conversation around how it is going to impact businesses. There is every reason for us to be anxious as businesses,” said Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director, Alliance of Digital India Foundation, in a panel discussion on cross-border data transfers at a MediaNama event— Decoding India’s Data Protection Bill— held on January 19, 2022.

“If you take an example of a young entrepreneur or a small team working on something as simple as Google Docs, it complicates matters suddenly— most young start-up teams will not even know where their data is residing exactly,” George explained.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee report on the Data Protection Bill 2021 was tabled before the Parliament after two years of deliberations. It will have sweeping implications for the data of individuals and businesses alike. It will also significantly impact the conversation around data privacy.

MediaNama’s discussion on the Data Protection Bill 2021 was organised with support from Google, Flipkart, Meta and Star India, and in partnership with ADIF. To support a MediaNama discussion, please let us know here.

Indian start-ups and entrepreneurs rely a lot on tools that might not be compliant

Nikhil Pahwa, Founder and Editor, MediaNama, asked the panellists about the compliance burden on small outfits emanating from the bill, and whether it will be implemented arbitrarily. “The government doesn’t know how the internet works and it is basically the root of the problem,” Pahwa quipped.

A small e-commerce store has 35 plug-ins, many of which might not be equipped to comply with the law: George explained that an average small e-commerce store will have at least 34 to 35 plug-ins on its website. They are all different for each e-commerce store. “We have millions of such stores operating out on the web. This is probably a functional business and they have 34 stable things which they are gonna use for the next four to five years. Moreover, most young developers or founders have started to play around with different kinds of services. You try out new services every other day. That’s the route taken by most companies. You keep playing around with it,” George said. He explained that these plug-ins are services that may or may not be fully compliant with all the norms and they might be made by small start-ups, adding that many of these tools are the ones that optimise productivity.

“The challenges are manifold. We will have compliance solutions through which we will adhere to these norms in the best-case scenario. We will have a lot of companies deciding not to do business in India in the worst-case scenario. The recent RBI notification led to a couple of companies saying: ‘We are not able to understand how to comply with it so we’re going to stop services to your country in the interim’,” George said.

Law will bite businesses looking to go global: Ashish Agarwal, VP & Head of Public Policy, NASSCOM, said that Indian-origin companies will be going global in the future but these companies will face a problem with the data protection law because they want to optimise things and be near to customers in terms of what they are offering as services and solutions.“This very law will come and bite them because it will require them to segment the way they architect their data and solution,” Agarwal cautioned.

What is the problem with the provisions of the Bill?

Data localisation is restrictive: Prasanto Roy said that data localisation was tested in the financial and payments sector with an RBI notification, which demonstrates that the Data Protection Bill will require data is to be stored only in India. “The only way for them (companies) to operate is to do more processing on Indian soil. It is the direction which will be taken up across all sectors which will apply to all sensitive personal data and/or critical personal data,” he said.

Data transfer guidelines are vague: Jyotsna Jayaram, Partner, Trilegal, said that it was sad to see the industry reconcile with the existence of a localization mandate. "The data protection bill bring it about in a very expansive manner. We have no certainty on what sensitive personal data is because the central government can notify an additional data set as sensitive personal data. We still do not know what critical personal data is and there's a lot to navigate."

Jyotsna Jayaram, Partner, Trilegal, said that it was sad to see the industry reconcile with the existence of a localization mandate. “The data protection bill bring it about in a very expansive manner. We have no certainty on what sensitive personal data is because the central government can notify an additional data set as sensitive personal data. We still do not know what critical personal data is and there’s a lot to navigate.” Alternative mechanisms not considered: Jayaram said that there were alternative mechanisms that were suggested to safeguard security and privacy (as reasoned by the government) in the early stages of the consultation process. She said that the alternatives have failed to convince the government. The new changes to the data localization provisions have made it far more restrictive. Jayaraman wondered what does the localisation mandate achieve, and from a compliance perspective, commented that “a lot of it is up in the air”.

Recommendations

Start a fund to support businesses: “[The law] should be augmented by the use of a fund to increase compliance like we have in the telecom sector. An equivalent should be conceptualized in terms of getting people equipped in terms of making sure solutions are available. We will have a situation where almost everyone is on the wrong side of the law, and that’s not healthy,” George suggested. Mitigate the impact of compliance by focusing on a few key companies: Prasanto Roy said that there will be a lot of questions on liability and the compliance burden, and one way to answer them would be to focus on key platforms like payment gateways. Roy suggested that it would be prudent to look at how the RBI has handled the mass of small entities and shored up its regulatory capacity. “They tell the regulated entities to regulate the others. For example, NPCI’s regulation of all the third-party apps. There may be platforms like cloud service providers, etc., that will be actually liable,” Roy proposed. Countering Roy, George said that this will lead to concentration among fewer players from an antitrust point of view as it will mean strengthening a few players at the expense of other companies which will not bode well for the Indian economy.

