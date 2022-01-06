wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

CCI to complete probe into Google Play Store in 60 days, ADIF’s interim relief application set aside

CCI agreed with Google to have the application dismissed but not before seeking certain assurances from the tech giant.

Published

The Competiton Commission of India (CCI) on January 5 informed the Karnataka High Court that it would complete its investigation into Google’s Play Store practices within 60 days, Economic Times reported.

CCI made this assertion in response to a petition filed by Google in the court on December 27. Google had asked the court to quash the December 14 order issued by the CCI, which sought a response from the company on the plea filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) seeking interim relief from Google’s new billing policy until the investigation is complete.

The outcome of this investigation will be of significance to app developers and start-ups across the country as the anti-trust watchdog will decide on whether or not Google is allowed to force apps to use its billing system and whether the commission charged by the company is reasonable.

Google, CCI agree to file for disposal of the petition

Both Google and CCI are expected to file a joint memo for the disposal of the petition after CCI set aside ADIF’s request for interim orders, the ET report said. Google’s counsel had argued that interim orders are unnecessary as the company has voluntarily delayed the new billing policy to October 2022 instead of March 2022.

“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s hearing before the Karnataka High Court and welcome the CCI’s recognition that there is no need to proceed with ADIF’s request for interim orders, and that CCI will instead focus on completing its ongoing factual probe.” — Google spokesperson

CCI sought two assurances from Google while agreeing to have the petition closed:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  1. Google must cooperate with the investigation in order for the probe to be completed within the stipulated time.
  2. Google should not advance the date of the updated Play Store billing policy.

Google responded that it has already provided over 9,000 pages of documents and will continue to cooperate with the CCI investigation and that the extended date provided for the billing policy is resolute and will not be advanced.

We look forward to the CCI report: ADIF

ADIF’s counsel accepted that their interim relief application will be set aside provided that the association can file for relief once CCI’s investigation report is out. “We now look forward to the CCI report,” ADIF said in its statement.

“Google’s consistent attempts throughout have been to implement their mandatory Play Store billing policy and to also delay or evade any antitrust indictment. By conveying to the Court that the CCI is expected to complete their investigation in 60 days, the antitrust regulator has essentially checkmated Google’s attempt to delay the overall antitrust investigation process by exploiting legal challenges,” Sijo Kuruvilla George, Executive Director, ADIF said.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ