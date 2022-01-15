Announcing Speakers: Powers of the Data Protection Authority; Jan 20 #Ad

We are pleased to announce the MediaNama session on “Powers of the Data Protection Authority”, on the second day of the Decoding India’s Data Protection Bill virtual event, January 20, 2021. We’ll be in conversation with Renuka Sane, Associate Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy; Alok Prasanna Kumar, Co-founder and Team Lead, Vidhi Center for Legal Policy; and Smriti Parsheera, Lawyer and Public Policy Researcher. Through this session, we want to take a closer look at the powers allocated to the Data Protection Authority in the Data Protection BIll 2021. We are interested in dissecting, among other things, the appointment of the DPA, penal provisions and coordination with other regulators.

This session will be chaired by S. Chandrasekhar, Head of the Digital and Cyber Practice, K&S Partners.

Session: Powers of the Data Protection Authority

Date: January 20, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM IST

To attend, register today and block your calendars!

Panelists:

Renuka Sane: Renuka Sane is an Associate Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy. Her research interests lie in household finance, credit and bankruptcy, pensions, consumer protection in finance and the regulatory state. She was a member of the research team of the Bankruptcy Legislative Reforms Commission on individual insolvency. She is also a member of the Pension Advisory Committee of the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority, and a member of the Working Group on personal insolvency at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. She has a PhD in Economics from the University of New South Wales and holds an M.A. in Economics from Mumbai University.

Alok Prasanna Kumar: Alok Prasanna Kumar is Co-Founder and Lead, Vidhi Karnataka. His areas of research include judicial reforms, Constitutional law, urban development, and law and technology. He graduated with a B.A. LL.B. (Hons) from the NALSAR University in 2008 and obtained the BCL from the University of Oxford in 2009. He writes a monthly column for the Economic and Political Weekly and has published in the Indian Journal of Constitutional Law and National Law School of India Review apart from media outlets such as The Hindu, Indian Express, Scroll, Quint and Caravan. He has practiced in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court from the chambers of Mr Mohan Parasaran, and currently also co-hosts the Ganatantra podcast on IVM Podcasts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Smriti Parsheera: Smriti is a lawyer and public policy researcher based in India. She is currently a Fellow with the CyberBRICS Project hosted by the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) Law School, Brazil. Prior to this, she was involved in setting up and leading the technology policy work at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), New Delhi from 2016-20. Some of her other policy engagements have included working with the Competition Commission of India, being a part of the Government of India — UNDP Access to Justice Project, and a member of the research secretariat for the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission that was set up by India’s Ministry of Finance from 2011-13. Smriti studied law at the National Law School of India University, Bangalore and the University of Pennsylvania School of Law and is currently pursuing a PhD at the School of Public Policy, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

S Chandrasekhar: Sekhar has a unique combination of experience in Information Technology and Government. He has spent 15 years in the Government of India as a bureaucrat, which also included a stint in Singapore as a diplomat. After resigning from Government he worked for IT bigwigs like TCS, IBM and HCL. He was also the Principal Consultant to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, responsible for the rollout of Government of India’s Rs 1200 crores India-wide Passport Computerization Project. He was Group Director Government Affairs with Microsoft India for 9 years until the end of 2021 and his role involved interfacing with external and internal stakeholders driving technology and public policy related initiatives for Microsoft. He currently heads the Digital and Cyber practice for K&S Partners and boutique firm specializing in IP and Data Law.

Decoding India’s Data Protection Bill

Sessions (timings in IST)

Day 1 – January 19, 2022

02:00 PM to 03:00 PM – Keynote session

03:00 PM to 04:30 PM – Obligations of Data Fiduciaries

04:45 PM to 06:00 PM – Cross Border Data Flows

Day 2 – January 20, 2022

02:00 PM to 03:00 PM – Powers of the Data Protection Authority

03:15 PM to 04:30 PM – User Rights and the Data Protection Law

04:45 PM to 06:00 PM – Government Access to Data

Why we are doing this: After almost two years, the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report on Data protection Bill 2021 was tabled in both houses of the Parliament last month. This bill is anticipated to become India’s Data Protection Act soon, so it’s crucial to hone in on this version of the bill.

As this is an invite-only conference, don’t forget to register to attend.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here. In case you’d like to support this discussion or others like it, please let us know here.