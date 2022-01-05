wordpress blog stats
Airtel, Hughes form partnership to offer satellite broadband services in India as SpaceX’s woes continue

The joint venture is looking to provide satellite broadband in rural and remote parts of India from May 2022.

Published

Hughes Communications India Private Limited, a majority-owned subsidiary of US-based Hughes, and Bharti Airtel announced the formation of a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in India, in a press release on January 5. Hughes will hold a 67 percent stake in the joint venture while Airtel will hold a 33 percent stake, Economic Times reported.

What is the purpose of the joint venture?

Hughes is a major global player in satellite internet space and its Indian arm is the largest satellite internet operator in the country, serving most parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. With the joint venture, the companies are looking to:

  1. Combine VSAT operations: The two firms will combine their Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) operations to offer satellite and hybrid network solutions to business and government customers, the release said. The combined base of the joint venture is over 200,000 VSATs, making the company the largest satellite service operator in India. “HCIPL provides broadband networking technologies, solutions and services, including a full range of managed network services, for government offices and enterprises across segments like banking, aeronautical and maritime mobility, small to medium sized businesses, education, and telecom backhaul, among others,” the press release stated.
  2. Offer Bharti-OneWeb’s upcoming service: According to the Economic Times, the joint venture will also be the distributor of Bharti-backed OneWeb’s upcoming satellite broadband services in India. In September 2021, OneWeb and Hughes announced that they will provide satellite broadband in rural and remote parts of India from May 2022. Hughes, through its parent company EchoStar, is also an investor in OneWeb.

“Combining the proven capabilities of both Hughes and Airtel, the partnership will bring synergies to the forefront – including multi-orbit solutions – for the benefit of customers across the length and breadth of India.” — Partho Banerjee, president and managing director, Hughes Communications India Private Limited

SpaceX’s woes continue

The announcement from Airtel comes a day after news reports revealed that Starlink, an up-and-coming satellite internet provider owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, was directed by the Department of Telecommunications to refund the money it had collected on pre-orders from its Indian customers because it hasn’t yet obtained the required licenses to operate in the country. Adding to Starlink’s woes, its India head, Sanjay Bhargava, resigned today.

In an email sent by SpaceX, the company said that the timeline for starting its operations in India is currently unknown because of several issues that must be resolved within the licensing framework to allow the company to operate in the country.

Starlink operates a constellation of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites rather than geostationary satellites like Hughes, and the regulations around this are still under development. A top government official said in September last year that “DoT will shortly send a reference to TRAI, seeking suggestions on ways to create an enabling regulatory environment for deploying new satellite technologies like LEO constellations, and also explore a geography-specific licencing framework,” but the status of the same is unknown.



If we are to go by the timelines of the Hughes–Airtel joint venture, which was first announced in May 2019, but has only now received all statutory approvals, SpaceX has a long way to go.

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

