wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Based on UIDAI complaint, Hyderabad Police shuts down illegal Aadhaar operation

Similar frauds reported in Haryana and other parts of India cast doubts on the perceived ‘infallibility’ of Aadhaar.

Published

Aadhaar, PAN Card

Based on a complaint from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Hyderabad Police recently nabbed several persons allegedly involved in a fake Aadhaar enrollment racket and seized biometric devices such as iris and fingerprint scanners from them.

A gang consisting of eight persons who were using unauthorised Aadhaar kits with identification cards from Assam were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team, and Golconda Police, according to a press release issued by the Hyderabad City Police.

There is an order from the Central Government that, IDs issued for the states should be used within the state only. But the accused persons with mollified intention to cheat the Government of India, hatched a plan to use the Assam identities in Hyderabad for Aadhar enrollments and updates — Hyderabad Police official

The incident raises questions on the perceived ‘infallibility’ of Aadhaar and on the government’s proposal to link the identification card with the electoral processes of the country for purportedly identifying duplicate voters.

Birth certificates also forged for Aadhaar enrollment

The accused procured Assam-based Aadhaar kits and started enrollments for Aadhaar cards in their respective shops a while back. However, the police found that they were also forging birth certificates for Aadhaar enrollment or updates, a source said.

“They were uploading details of persons (based on Assam-based ids) for Aadhaar to needy customers in Hyderabad and cheating UIDAI by doing this from an unauthorised location,” a source said. They were also allegedly procuring different types of stamps of various gazetted officers for attestation purposes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On the complaint given by the UIDAI, the following cases were registered against the accused.

  •  Cr.No.932/2021 U/s 420, 467, 468, 471 r/w 120(B) IPC, Sec.65 of IT Act 2000 and Sec.42 of Aadhaar (Targeted delivery of Financial and other subsidies benefits and services) Act 2016 of Banjara Hills PS.
  • Cr.No.358/2021 U/s Section 42 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 r/w 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120(B) IPC and Sec.65 of Information Technology Act-2000 of Golconda PS.

The accused had their property seized and were handed over to SHO, Golconda PS, Hyderabad for taking necessary action.

Haryana Police recently shut down illegal Aadhaar operations

In June 2021, Haryana Police said that it busted a gang whose members allegedly siphoned off money from people’s accounts using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) by cloning fingerprints in Palwal district.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said that five members of the gang, including a woman, who were involved in online fraud worth crores of rupees were arrested by conducting raids at different locations in Delhi and Palwal. The police recovered —

  • 1 biometric machine
  • 220 fingerprint clones
  • 68 blank Aadhaar cards
  • 5 Aadhaar cards
  • 21 PAN cards
  • 1 fingerprint rubber stamp machine
  • 11 debit cards of different banks
  • 270 SIM cards
  • 1 laptop
  • 5 bottles rubber gel photo polymer
  • 2078 copies of registries (out of which 10 copies used in online fraud)
  • 64 passport size photographs
  • Printer
  • 1 pen drive
  • 1 lamination machine

Security of Aadhaar ecosystem in question

From media reports and published research, the prevalence of fraudulent Aadhaar cards — created either by forgery or through falsification of documents — is much wider. In 2018, independent researchers Anmol Somanchi and Vipul Paikra had compiled a database of over 73 incidents of misuse of Aadhaar cards reported in English media that year. Of these, 52 cases involved were around fake or forged Aadhaar numbers. The fraudulent Aadhaar cards were being used to siphon off ration grains, carry out land transfers, procure passports, and get loans, among other things.

Somanchi told IndiaSpend that initially they had included Hindi reports as well, and had found more such incidents. In total, the database consists of 164 incidents reported since 2011, of which 52 involve forgery.

Last year, the Indian government said that 40,955 fraudulent Aadhaar numbers were discovered and cancelled as of August 31, 2020. The ministry’s admission to having identified more than 40,000 fraudulent numbers raises questions about the security of the Aadhaar ecosystem.

Get our white paper on the Data Protection Bill 2021 in your inbox

We may also reach out occasionally with our coverage of the Data Protection Bill and more.
Name(Required)
By filling out this form, you agree to receive a copy of MediaNama's white paper and further information about MediaNama's work and services.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Among other subjects, I cover the increasing usage of emerging technologies, especially for surveillance in India

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Regulations to check Facebook should focus on safer algorithms, not content removal

The need of the hour is for lawmakers to understand the systems that are amplifying harmful content.

December 23, 2021

News

New Drone Rules: A mature regulatory regime for drone-based deliveries

For drone delivery to become a reality, a permissive regulatory regime is a prerequisite.

December 15, 2021

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

December 11, 2021

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ