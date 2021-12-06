Banks should create a loan platform as seamless as UPI, urges Ashwini Vaishnaw

“Can we create a platform as powerful and as good and as seamless and as digital as the UPI platform for providing very quick and very easy credit to the MSME, small industries, small businessmen, people really at the bottom of the pyramid?” Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Electronics and IT said to bankers during the recent AzadiKaAmritMahotsav event hosted by the IT Ministry (MeitY).

The digital ecosystem for such a platform is available including Aadhaar, UPI, and Digilocker, the MeitY head mentioned.

During the pandemic, financially stressed Indians relied heavily on quick loan apps for cash, turned away by traditional banks due to tedious processes and creditworthiness assessments. While filling that gap with regulated entities is welcome, banks will have to figure out how to avoid the pitfalls of predatory loan apps.

The digital ecosystem you need to create this, is now available: Vaishnaw

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw challenged bankers to leverage India’s digital ecosystem to make loans more accessible to small players:

“In the Modi government, we are a government of the people at the bottom of the pyramid – MSMEs, small businesses, the kinds of people who are unable to come to you [bankers]. Can we create a platform as powerful and as good and as seamless and as digital as the UPI platform for providing very quick and very easy credit to the MSME, small industries, small businessmen, people really at the bottom of the pyramid? I don’t know what the challenges are. I don’t know how difficult or easy that is. But you have today a very good ecosystem of Aadhaar, of mobile phones, of UPI platform, of DigiLocker. Practically everything that you need to create this ecosystem is today available. Take this challenge. Next three months, work on it. Come back. I’ll be very happy to spend one full day with you to look at the concepts that you came up with.”

– Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

The problem of quick loans in India

While Vaishnaw might have asked banks to come up with a seamless way to help small businesses and ‘people at the bottom of the pyramid’ access credit, that role was recently taken up by rogue loan apps that harass victims with sky-high interest rates and threats:

4000 complaints to RBI: Starting from January 2020 till August 31, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received approximately 4000 complaints about digital lending apps, a response to an RTI filed by MediaNama has revealed.

Starting from January 2020 till August 31, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received approximately 4000 complaints about digital lending apps, a response to an RTI filed by MediaNama has revealed. 55,000 calls from victims: SaveThem India, a foundation started in March 2020 to counter the lending apps problem in India, has received over 55,000 calls from victims of harassment from lending apps in 16 months of existence, a representative of the foundation told MediaNama, The foundation has talked approximately 30 victims out of suicide, the representative said.

SaveThem India, a foundation started in March 2020 to counter the lending apps problem in India, has received over 55,000 calls from victims of harassment from lending apps in 16 months of existence, a representative of the foundation told MediaNama, The foundation has talked approximately 30 victims out of suicide, the representative said. 1,100 loan apps: In a recent report, the RBI said that there are 1,100 total loan apps available across different app stores for Indian Android users, out of which 600 are illegal.

How RBI has proposed to regulate small lenders

In January this year, the Reserve Bank of India constituted a Working Group to study all aspects of digital lending so that an appropriate regulatory approach can be put in place. A few notable suggestions made in the report include:

Lending apps must be verified by an independent nodal agency: An independent nodal agency styled as Digital India Trust Agency (DIGITA) should be set up to ensure that only authorised and trusted DLAs are used by consumers. This agency will be responsible for verifying digital lending and fintech apps before such apps are publicly distributed and will maintain a public register of all verified apps. (Recommendation)

An independent nodal agency styled as Digital India Trust Agency (DIGITA) should be set up to ensure that only authorised and trusted DLAs are used by consumers. This agency will be responsible for verifying digital lending and fintech apps before such apps are publicly distributed and will maintain a public register of all verified apps. (Recommendation) The government can implement separate legislation for non regulated entities involved in lending: Similar to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019, the government may consider implementing the Banning of Unregulated Lending Activities (BULA) Act, which would cover all entities not regulated and authorized by RBI for undertaking lending business or entities not registered under any other law for specifically undertaking public lending business. (Recommendation)

Similar to the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019, the government may consider implementing the Banning of Unregulated Lending Activities (BULA) Act, which would cover all entities not regulated and authorized by RBI for undertaking lending business or entities not registered under any other law for specifically undertaking public lending business. (Recommendation) A separate regulation for consumer protection pertaining to financial services may be implemented: Although the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 covers banking, financing, insurance as services under its ambit, the nature of a financial consumer and consumer of other goods and services differ vastly. To provide adequate recourse to financial consumers including that of digital lending, a separate National Financial Consumer Protection Regulation under the above Act may be developed. (Suggestion)

Although the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 covers banking, financing, insurance as services under its ambit, the nature of a financial consumer and consumer of other goods and services differ vastly. To provide adequate recourse to financial consumers including that of digital lending, a separate National Financial Consumer Protection Regulation under the above Act may be developed. (Suggestion) Law enforcement must proactively ensure no unauthorised call centers operate: The local law enforcement and police agencies must proactively surveil that no unauthorised call center operates from sites under their jurisdictions. The context for this suggestion is that rogue lending apps often harass victims through frequent phone calls made through call center representatives. (Suggestion)

The entire list of recommendations made by the RBI to tackle unauthorised lending apps is available here.

