Summary: IT Standing Committee report on impact of internet shutdowns in India

“Frequent shutdown of Internet services is an indication to the fact that the State/UT Governments are resorting to this method as a convenient way to deal with any restive situations without properly assessing the effectiveness of such drastic measure in controlling such situations,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology observed in its report on the impact of internet shutdowns in India.

Tabled before the Parliament on December 9, this is the first time that the IT Committee has released a report on the matter even though India frequently ranks high on the numbers of internet shutdowns worldwide, with an AccessNow report finding that in 2020, of the155 net shutdowns that took place worldwide, 109 were in India.