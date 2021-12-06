wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Summary: IT Standing Committee report on impact of internet shutdowns in India

In its report on the impact of internet shutdowns, the committee flagged the lack of data and suggested reforms.

Published

“Frequent shutdown of Internet services is an indication to the fact that the State/UT Governments are resorting to this method as a convenient way to deal with any restive situations without properly assessing the effectiveness of such drastic measure in controlling such situations,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology observed in its report on the impact of internet shutdowns in India.

Tabled before the Parliament on December 9, this is the first time that the IT Committee has released a report on the matter even though India frequently ranks high on the numbers of internet shutdowns worldwide, with an AccessNow report finding that in 2020, of the155 net shutdowns that took place worldwide, 109 were in India.

The 83-page report studies the state of shutdowns in India, the legal basis, loopholes, etc., and goes on to give recommendations to the government. While committee recommendations are not binding on the government, the report is crucial as it includes inputs from expert stakeholders, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Telecommunications, and features international context as well.

For the complete report, please refer here.

Recommendations of the committee

Reforming internet shutdown mechanisms

Recommendations:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • The committee recommended that services that can be used by terrorists/anti-social elements in times of crisis, like Facebook, WhatsApp, etc be selectively blocked instead of complete internet shutdowns.
  • A clear-cut principle of proportionality and procedure for lifting internet shutdowns should be put in place, to prevent unnecessary extensions.
  • DoT must take efforts to sensitise state and UT governments about how lack of internet access detrimentally impacts freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 (1) (a), and the right to carry on any trade or business under Article 19 (1) (g).

Reviewing the Telecom suspension rules

Recommendations:

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) can consult with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Law and Justice to review relevant sections of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency and Public Safety) Rules, 2017. Consultation from States and Union territories could also be taken in that regard, if necessary.
  • It also asked that a mechanism for regular consultation with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), elected representatives, peoples organisations, commercial/industry bodies, civil society, etc should be laid down for the creation of a more holistic policy on internet shutdowns.
  • The rules should also be cognisant of technological advancement so that shutdowns can be done with bare minimum disruption to the public.
  • The DoT, in coordination with the MHA, should pass uniform guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures on internet shutdowns for States and Union Territories.  The two should also see to it that these guidelines and Supreme Court judgements are adhered to.
  • Non-official members like retired judges, eminent citizens, heads of public organisations, TSPs as well as MLA or the local MP could be added to the review committee that is to convene, according to the telecom rules, five days after an internet shutdown is ordered. The committee recommended this after noting that the current structure of the committee was ‘largely confined to the executive side of the Government’ and that this would allow them to take a broader view.

Collecting information regarding shutdowns

Recommendation:

  • The DoT and the MHA maintain a central database of all internet shutdown orders. This should contain additional information such as the number of times suspension has been imposed, reasons, duration, the decision of the competent authority, the decision of the Review Committees, and also whether any internet shutdown has been ordered by resorting to Section 144 of CrPC, etc.
  • On similar lines, the committee also asked that the DoT and MHA sensitise as well as monitor states and UTs against using Sec 144 of the CrPC (related to unlawful assembly) to order internet shutdowns.
  • A study on the impact of internet shutdowns, including economic impact and effectiveness in ensuring public safety, should be commissioned by the Government of India. The committee said this noting that internet shutdowns severely impact the local economy, press, education, democratic rights, etc.
  • A study needs to be undertaken on internet suspension rules followed by other democratic countries by the DoT, the committee recommended. It also noted that shutting down of internet to deal with different forms of civil unrest reflects poorly on India.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

6 days ago

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

News

Data Security Council of India establishes privacy guidelines for healthcare sector

The DSCI's guidelines are patient-centric and act as a data privacy roadmap for healthcare service providers.

September 6, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ