wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Social media posts on CDS General Rawat’s death leads to multiple arrests: Report

The charges were filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code and, in one case, the Information Technology Act.

Published

Several people have faced action for their social media posts and messages on the death of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others, according to an Indian Express report. Across several states, police have arrested nine people and booked two, while an employee of a nationalised bank was suspended.

It is not clear if the platforms provided law enforcement authorities with information on the accused; MediaNama has reached out to Meta and Twitter and will update the report once a response is received. This is the latest in a trend of Indian law enforcement cracking down on social media content and holding users of these platforms criminally liable.

What’s the case against the accused?

Rajasthan: Two people were booked for allegedly posting offensive material on Facebook about the Army chopper crash that led to General Rawat’s demise, while another was arrested for their remarks on Instagram, as per the Indian Express. In the latter case, the charges were brought under Section 505 (2) of the IPC, which penalises making statements with intent to cause public mischief or alarm to the public.

Jammu and Kashmir: One man was arrested in Jammu for allegedly forwarding a post on Facebook with ‘derogatory’ remarks against General Rawat and an employee of Jammu and Kashmir Bank was suspended for ‘laugh’ reacting to a Facebook post on General Rawat’s death.

Tamil Nadu: A YouTuber was arrested for tweeting that General Rawat’s death was the result of a conspiracy, and attacking the state’s ruling party for mocking the defence chief’s death and encouraging separatist politics. Charges against him were filed under IPC Sections 153 on giving provocation with intent to cause a riot, 504 which pertains to intentionally insulting to provoke breach of peace, and 505(2) which pertains to promoting enmity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MediaNama could ascertain that at least one of the accused’s tweets was still up at the time of publishing this report.

Gujarat: Two people were arrested over allegedly offensive Facebook comments and posts about General Rawat’s death. The accused was charged under Section 84 (c) of the Information Technology Act as well as other sections of the IPC.

Madhya Pradesh: A man was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against General Rawat on Facebook. He faces charges under IPC Sections 297 which is regarding trespassing to wound religious feelings), 153A which has provisions on promoting enmity between different groups, and 153B.

Karnataka: Two people were booked for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on Facebook about Rawat’s death, the report mentioned.

Indian government requests to social media platforms on the rise

Global data from transparency reports by social media platforms has shown that requests for information from India, about user accounts, are steadily increasing.

In November, Meta said that it received 45,275 information requests in the first half of 2021, second only to the United States of America. This was a 12% increase from data reported over the second half of 2020, and Meta complied with over 50% of these requests.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In July, Twitter said that it received the highest number of information requests from India in the second half of 2020. A 38% rise in the number of requests was reported (as compared to the first half of 2020) but Twitter complied with only 1% of these requests.

India’s Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021 has provisions for social media intermediaries to provide information to government agencies. The Rules require intermediaries to provide information for verification of identity or assist any government agency for crime prevention and investigations no later than 72 hours after receiving a lawful order.

Also read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama, among other things. Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Explaining the debate over the 28 GHz frequency band in India

The DoT is responsible for deciding on the allocation of the band and is currently deliberating how it may be used best.

3 days ago

News

Interpreting the India-US Interim Agreement on Equalisation Levy 2020

India and US come to terms on how to deal with the equalisation levy in light of the impending Global Tax Deal.

November 30, 2021

News

Health Data as Wealth: What can those with access to health data do with such access?

Find out how people’s health data is understood to have value and who can benefit from that value.

November 17, 2021

News

Mergers & Acquisitions by Big Tech: Does India need to tweak its competition rules?

The US and other countries' retreat from a laissez-faire approach to regulating markets presents India with a rare opportunity.

September 27, 2021

News

What does the Litecoin-Walmart Partnership Hoax tell us about the need for crypto regulations?

When news that Walmart would soon accept cryptocurrency turned out to be fake, it also became a teachable moment.

September 21, 2021

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ